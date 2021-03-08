National Philharmonic Hosts Two Virtual Performances in March

The National Philharmonic continues their 2020/21 season by hosting two virtual performances this month. First, on March 14, they will stream an encore performance of their Beethoven @ 250 Birthday Bash, which originally opened the 2020/21 season. Then, on March 28, Nat Phil will perform Music That Renews: American Roots. Both shows are available at 2 p.m. on their respective dates and accessible for free via The National Philharmonic website.

The Encore Presentation of Beethoven @ 250 Birthday Bash will give audiences the opportunity to relive this concert, filmed at Strathmore, with two of the region's most esteemed concertmasters, Nurit Bar-Josef, from the National Symphony Orchestra, and Jonathan Carney from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Music That Renews: American Roots, will feature a collection of various pieces performed by The National Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra including Valerie Coleman, Umoja, Florence Price, Five Folksongs in Counterpoint, Samuel Barber, Summer Music, Gershwin, Lullaby, and more. This concert will be recorded at the AMP Meridian International Center.

National Philharmonic will round out the remainder of their season with five more concerts from April through June of this year. For more information please visit: www.nationalphilharmonic.org.