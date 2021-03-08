Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

National Philharmonic Hosts Two Virtual Performances in March

Spring kicks off with a mix of Beethoven and American Roots.

Mar. 8, 2021  
National Philharmonic Hosts Two Virtual Performances in March

The National Philharmonic continues their 2020/21 season by hosting two virtual performances this month. First, on March 14, they will stream an encore performance of their Beethoven @ 250 Birthday Bash, which originally opened the 2020/21 season. Then, on March 28, Nat Phil will perform Music That Renews: American Roots. Both shows are available at 2 p.m. on their respective dates and accessible for free via The National Philharmonic website.

The Encore Presentation of Beethoven @ 250 Birthday Bash will give audiences the opportunity to relive this concert, filmed at Strathmore, with two of the region's most esteemed concertmasters, Nurit Bar-Josef, from the National Symphony Orchestra, and Jonathan Carney from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Music That Renews: American Roots, will feature a collection of various pieces performed by The National Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra including Valerie Coleman, Umoja, Florence Price, Five Folksongs in Counterpoint, Samuel Barber, Summer Music, Gershwin, Lullaby, and more. This concert will be recorded at the AMP Meridian International Center.

National Philharmonic will round out the remainder of their season with five more concerts from April through June of this year. For more information please visit: www.nationalphilharmonic.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr

Related Articles
Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Spring Mini-Mester Photo

Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Spring Mini-Mester

Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces JESSIE AND BO PEEPS CARNIVAL QUEST: THE BIG TOY RES Photo

Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces JESSIE AND BO PEEP'S CARNIVAL QUEST: THE BIG TOY RESCUE

4Wall Entertainment Debuts LIGHT HUMOR, A New Series of Animated Shorts Photo

4Wall Entertainment Debuts LIGHT HUMOR, A New Series of Animated Shorts

Texas Performing Arts Extends BEHIND THE SCENES: THE ART OF THE HOLLYWOOD BACKDROP Photo

Texas Performing Arts Extends BEHIND THE SCENES: THE ART OF THE HOLLYWOOD BACKDROP


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces Spring Break Camp
  • Cumberland Community Foundation's Scholarship Applications Now Open
  • VIDEO: RDU on Stage Virtually Visits Cape Fear Regional Theatre