National Harbor Partners with The United States Air Force Band and Washington Performing Arts for July 4th Concert

National Harbor, Washington Performing Arts, and The U.S. Air Force Band announced that they are partnering for a special online live streaming concert on July 4 at 4 p.m. EDT. World-renowned guest artists include violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez, and bass Soloman Howard. The event will be hosted by Washington, D.C.'s own Aaron Gilchrist, morning anchor on NBC4. The live stream can be accessed nationalharbor.com/july4 on July 4.

"A Tribute to the American Spirit" will highlight the resilience of all Americans, honor veterans and celebrate Independence Day. "The United States Air Force Band is delighted to continue our civic partnership with Washington Performing Arts and National Harbor," said Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of The United States Air Force Band. "The world-renowned guest lineup, along with host Aaron Gilchrist, promise to ensure this will be an unforgettable event."

Joshua Bell has spent more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, conductor and director. He is one of the most celebrated violinists of his era, having performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world. He continues to maintain engagements as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.

Soprano Larisa Martinez has been highly praised for her warm quality of voice and unique timbre. She has established a strong, distinctive presence in the classical performance world.

The winner of the Kennedy Center's 2019 Marian Anderson Vocal Award, Soloman Howard garners high praise for his vivid performances on the great opera and concert stages around the world. His voice has been described as "sonorous," "superhuman," and "a triumph." Howard is a graduate of Washington National Opera's Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program, a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The United States Air Force Band was formed in 1941 and has since inspired billions of listeners through its exhilarating music, engaging concerts and masterful recordings and continues to have a positive impact on the global community.

"We are honored to have this partnership," said Kent Digby, executive vice president of National Harbor. "National Harbor has a long-standing history of supporting our U.S. military through hosting concerts, special military events and programs. The concert will include noteworthy selections from the guest artists as well as fun, patriotic favorites. The U.S. Air Force Band has something for everyone," Digby added. "They are so talented that they manage to captivate their audience, no matter the age."

Washington Performing Arts has a long history of collaborating with the U.S. Air Force Band on projects spanning numerous artistic genres and locations throughout the region. Jenny Bilfield, the non-profit organization's president and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to partner with National Harbor and The United States Air Force Band and Colonel Schofield, as well as the three outstanding artists who have appeared on our stages in previous seasons. This July 4th live stream concert is both a celebration and a way of commemorating a holiday of significance to our country. We hope everyone will have a memorable musical experience that brings joy and hope to those tuning in from the safety of their homes."

For many years, The U.S. Air Force Band has relied on music to help create bonds between the United States and the worldwide community. Music bridges language, cultural, societal and socio-economic differences and is able to advance relationships and inspire positive and long-lasting impressions. The Airmen musicians are a reflection of the excellence carried out 24/7 by Airmen stationed around the globe.

