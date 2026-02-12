National Chamber Ensemble to Present CHORDS OF DESIRE: BROADWAY AND OPERA FAVORITES

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Chamber Ensemble will present CHORDS OF DESIRE: BROADWAY AND OPERA FAVORITES at Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1 in Arlington, Virginia, as part of its 2025–26 season.

The program will feature baritone Anton Belov, soprano Karin Paludan, and pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez. The concert will include arias from Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème, as well as selections by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ruggero Leoncavallo. Instrumental interludes will highlight works by Felix Mendelssohn and Manuel De Falla.

Broadway selections will include “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera, “Some Enchanted Evening” from South Pacific, “Stranger in Paradise” from Kismet, and “Suddenly, Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors.

The concert is part of the ensemble’s 2025–26 season, titled A Celebration of Music from Europe to the Americas. Additional performances include Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey at Marymount University’s Ballston Center and Mozart and Brahms: The Great Concertos at Gunston Arts Center.

Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1 is located at 2700 South Lang Street in Arlington, Virginia. Free parking is available.