NEWSIES Will Receive Six Show Extension For Run at Arena Stage

The Tony Award-winning musical, Disney's Newsies, will receive an additional six performances during its run at Arena Stage. Under the direction of Molly Smith, choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, the production now runs through December 29, 2019 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage.

"Our passion for Newsies at Arena Stage has been matched by the passion of our audiences and we are thrilled to extend for the holidays," shares Artistic Director Molly Smith.

Disney's Newsies is an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, this family-friendly musical follows the story of newsboys and newsgirls who dream of a better life and lead a crusade for justice. Just in time for the holidays, the score features fan favorites, including "King of New York," "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day."

Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org, by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C.

Critical acclaim for Disney's Newsies, Winner of the Tony Award for Best Original Score:

"Inspirational storytelling in the best possible sense." - Hollywood Reporter

Newsies is "a winning, high-energy musical." - Entertainment Weekly

"A musical worth singing about!"- New York Times

"A spirited, heartfelt take...rousing tunes and jaw-dropping dance." - Broadway World

Newsies is generously sponsored by George Ftikas in memory of Duffy Ftikas, The Reef Team at TTR Sotheby's International Realty, The Drutz Family Fund for Musical Theater, GEICO, Ilene and Steven Rosenthal and Sheila Stampfli. Choreography is sponsored by Virginia McGehee Friend.

In the summer of 1899, the newsboys of New York City took on two of the most powerful men in the country - Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst - and won. Inspired by true events, the Broadway smash hit is a testament to the power of standing up and speaking out. The Tony Award-winning musical features fan-favorites like "Carrying the Banner," "King of New York" and "Seize the Day." Newsies is "a winning, high-energy musical" (Entertainment Weekly) just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org





