Mosaic Theater Company Extends A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

Mosaic Theater Company has announced an extension of the DC premiere of A Case for the Existence of God, which will now run through December 14, 2025, at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The play, written by MacArthur Fellow and award-winning screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Danilo Gambini, will hold its press opening on Sunday, November 16 at 3 p.m.

Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas said the extension reflects strong audience response. “Due to popular demand, we are adding five performances of Samuel D. Hunter’s extraordinary play,” Douglas noted. “This work invites us to see ourselves in one another and to hold on to hope, even when hope feels hard to find.”

Hunter added that returning to the Washington theater landscape feels meaningful. “This play stems from my own experience of becoming a father, and I feel proud that Mosaic will be bringing this story to DC audiences,” he said.

Director Danilo Gambini described the play as “a wonderfully sophisticated look at race, class, fatherhood and masculinity,” noting its exploration of desire, desperation, and human connection.

ABOUT A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

Hunter’s intimate drama follows two men in southern Idaho who meet in a small office to navigate the complexities of a mortgage loan. Their unexpected friendship grows through shared experiences of parenthood, hardship, and vulnerability. The play, a New York Times Critic’s Pick, examines resilience and the search for connection in isolation.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The production stars Lee Osorio as Ryan and Jaysen Wright as Keith. The creative team includes Nadir Bey (Scenic Design), Danielle Preston (Costume Design), Colin K. Bills (Lighting Design), Sarah O’Halloran (Sound Design), Pauline Lamb (Properties Design), Sierra Young (Resident Intimacy and Violence Director), and Shayna O’Neill (Production Stage Manager).

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

Mosaic will continue its Reflection Series with public conversations, matinees, affinity events, and a special alcohol-free happy hour with Binge Bar on December 5. Select performances will offer open captioning and ASL-interpreted talkbacks.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances will continue Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (except November 27–28), Saturdays at 3 p.m. (except November 15), Sundays at 3 p.m., and select weekday matinees on November 20, December 3, and December 4 at 11 a.m.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets range from $50.50–$83.50 and are available at mosaictheater.org. Rush tickets at $20 will be offered via walk-up one hour before each performance, cash preferred. The production will be staged in the Sprenger Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H Street NE. The Box Office can be reached at (202) 399-7993 or boxoffice@atlasarts.org Tuesday–Sunday from 12–6 p.m., or one hour before performances.