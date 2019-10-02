MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Announced At National Theatre

Award-winning TV comedy "Mystery Science Theater 3000" will come to Washington, D.C. in an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR will play The National Theatre from October 18-19, 2019, featuring the never-before-screened films No Retreat, No Surrender and Circus of Horrors.

Tickets for MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Following the wildly successful tours in 2017 and 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots: Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theatre with their favorite characters, and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built a loyal following for more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR is produced by Alternaversal LLC. It is recommended for ages 10 and up and runs approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes with one intermission.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all-new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

FEATURED FILMS

No Retreat, No Surrender | A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

Circus of Horrors | Garish 1960s British thriller showcasing colorful circus acts, plastic surgery, and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. Warning: Features pop hit "Look for a Star" over and over again.





