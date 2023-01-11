Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER World Premiere Production & International Tour to be Presented in 2023

The tour will perform at Vancouver Island, Montreal, Oregon, and the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Jan. 11, 2023  
MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER World Premiere Production & International Tour to be Presented in 2023

Red Sky Performance will present the world premiere of Miigis: Underwater Panther on stage January 21 to 29, 2023 at Berkeley Street Theatre. Commissioned by Canadian Stage and Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, and directed and choreographed by Sandra Laronde, the company's Executive and Artistic Director, the work draws its inspiration from a prophecy in which the Anishinaabe must move westward or perish. Following its Toronto debut, the work will embark on an international tour, including destinations as far-reaching as Vancouver Island, Montreal, Oregon, and the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

"In the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language, my people are the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe - which translates to People of the Deep Water. I identify with this remarkable journey of hope that the Anishinaabe made," says Laronde. "In our upcoming production, we look forward to bringing a significant cultural story to the surface and opening the imaginations and hearts of audiences. We will be sharing Anishinaabe archetypes and mystery beings which are part of Indigenous canon of Canada, but whose stories have rarely - if ever - been heard on stage."

The story of Miigis: Underwater Panther is about a great migration from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, moving from salt to freshwater in search of a place of sustenance and chronicles the rise of matriarchy. Miigis: Underwater Panther represents the second creation in Red Sky Performance's Miigis cycle, which focuses on the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy.

The 60-minute work will be performed to original live music and will showcase the unique aesthetic developed over the company's 22 years of operation, which combines contemporary Indigenous dance, theatrical innovation, and a fusion of athleticism, music, and film. Under the leadership of Laronde, the company has been lauded as one of the world's most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators. Its creation process is one that is deeply collaborative, including dancers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, actors, writers, designers, researchers, and culture keepers.

The creative team for Miigis: Underwater Panther includes Music by Rick Sacks in collaboration with Marie Gaudet, Pura Fe, Marc Merilianen, Julian Cote, Pierre Mongeon; Motion Graphics and Animation by Febby Tan; Lighting Design by Matt Eckensweiler; Set Design by Julia Tribe, Costume Design by Lesley Hampton, and Production Stage Management by Pip Bradford.

Miigis: Underwater Panther runs Jan. 21 to 29, 2023 at Toronto's Berkeley Street Theatre. Tickets and Info at: canadianstage.com/show/miigis-2023

The complete 2023 international tour schedule for Miigis: Underwater Panther, can be viewed at:
redskyperformance.com/miigis-underwater-panther

About Red Sky Performance

(redskyperformance.com)
Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. The company drives its passion forward and leads in the creation, elevation, and evolution of contemporary Indigenous performance and makes a significant contribution to the vibrancy of Canada and the world.

Now in its 22nd year of performance (dance, theatre, music and media), Red Sky has delivered close to 3,000 performances in 21 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), World Expo in Shanghai, and the Venice Biennale.

Red Sky's work highlights the originality and power of contemporary performance, enabling new creations to expand the breadth and scope of Indigenous-made work in Canada.

The vision of Red Sky Performance derives from its creator Sandra Laronde (Misko Kizhigoo Migizii Kwe), which means "Red Sky Eagle Woman" in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language from the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water). Her vision is dedicated to expanding and elevating the ecology of contemporary performance informed by Indigenous worldview and culture.




Violinist Hilary Hahn To Perform In Sibelius Concerto With New Jersey Symphony Photo
Violinist Hilary Hahn To Perform In Sibelius Concerto With New Jersey Symphony
Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5.
Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetters THE CAKE Photo
Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE
Prologue Theatre kicks off the new year with The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ('This is Us,' 'American Gods') and directed by Aria Velz. This production, in association with NextStop Theatre Company, is a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to re-examine their beliefs about each other and themselves.
Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatr Photo
Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatre
Ayo (HBO’s The Apollo) and Rochelle Rice (Sweet Honey In The Rock®) will perform in First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald, a cabaret dedicated to the music of acclaimed jazz artist Ella Fitzgerald at Signature Theatre.
Opera Lafayette to Present PERGOLESI! as Part of 2022/23 Season Dedicated to The Era of Ma Photo
Opera Lafayette to Present PERGOLESI! as Part of 2022/23 Season Dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm, Opera Lafayette will present Pergolesi!, part of their 2022/23 season dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour.

More Hot Stories For You


THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in FebruaryTHE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in February
January 11, 2023

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Washington's Warner Theater for an exclusive limited engagement, February 23-26, 2023.
Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKEPrologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE
January 10, 2023

Prologue Theatre kicks off the new year with The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ('This is Us,' 'American Gods') and directed by Aria Velz. This production, in association with NextStop Theatre Company, is a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to re-examine their beliefs about each other and themselves.
Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature TheatreAyo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatre
January 10, 2023

Ayo (HBO’s The Apollo) and Rochelle Rice (Sweet Honey In The Rock®) will perform in First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald, a cabaret dedicated to the music of acclaimed jazz artist Ella Fitzgerald at Signature Theatre.
Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play ReadingsWorks by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings
January 6, 2023

Works by local playwrights Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay and Nayna Agrawal have been selected for Signature Theatre's 2023 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings.
Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This MonthSamuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This Month
January 5, 2023

The Washington Stage Guild will continue its 2022-2023 season, a “Season of Transitions,” with Endgame by Samuel Beckett, directed by Alan Wade. Performances begin January 26 - 28 with four Pay-What-You-Can previews and run until February 19, 2023.
share