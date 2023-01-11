MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER World Premiere Production & International Tour to be Presented in 2023

Red Sky Performance will present the world premiere of Miigis: Underwater Panther on stage January 21 to 29, 2023 at Berkeley Street Theatre. Commissioned by Canadian Stage and Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, and directed and choreographed by Sandra Laronde, the company's Executive and Artistic Director, the work draws its inspiration from a prophecy in which the Anishinaabe must move westward or perish. Following its Toronto debut, the work will embark on an international tour, including destinations as far-reaching as Vancouver Island, Montreal, Oregon, and the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

"In the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language, my people are the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe - which translates to People of the Deep Water. I identify with this remarkable journey of hope that the Anishinaabe made," says Laronde. "In our upcoming production, we look forward to bringing a significant cultural story to the surface and opening the imaginations and hearts of audiences. We will be sharing Anishinaabe archetypes and mystery beings which are part of Indigenous canon of Canada, but whose stories have rarely - if ever - been heard on stage."

The story of Miigis: Underwater Panther is about a great migration from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, moving from salt to freshwater in search of a place of sustenance and chronicles the rise of matriarchy. Miigis: Underwater Panther represents the second creation in Red Sky Performance's Miigis cycle, which focuses on the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy.

The 60-minute work will be performed to original live music and will showcase the unique aesthetic developed over the company's 22 years of operation, which combines contemporary Indigenous dance, theatrical innovation, and a fusion of athleticism, music, and film. Under the leadership of Laronde, the company has been lauded as one of the world's most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators. Its creation process is one that is deeply collaborative, including dancers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, actors, writers, designers, researchers, and culture keepers.

The creative team for Miigis: Underwater Panther includes Music by Rick Sacks in collaboration with Marie Gaudet, Pura Fe, Marc Merilianen, Julian Cote, Pierre Mongeon; Motion Graphics and Animation by Febby Tan; Lighting Design by Matt Eckensweiler; Set Design by Julia Tribe, Costume Design by Lesley Hampton, and Production Stage Management by Pip Bradford.

Miigis: Underwater Panther runs Jan. 21 to 29, 2023 at Toronto's Berkeley Street Theatre. Tickets and Info at: canadianstage.com/show/miigis-2023



The complete 2023 international tour schedule for Miigis: Underwater Panther, can be viewed at:

redskyperformance.com/miigis-underwater-panther

About Red Sky Performance

(redskyperformance.com)

Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. The company drives its passion forward and leads in the creation, elevation, and evolution of contemporary Indigenous performance and makes a significant contribution to the vibrancy of Canada and the world.



Now in its 22nd year of performance (dance, theatre, music and media), Red Sky has delivered close to 3,000 performances in 21 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), World Expo in Shanghai, and the Venice Biennale.



Red Sky's work highlights the originality and power of contemporary performance, enabling new creations to expand the breadth and scope of Indigenous-made work in Canada.



The vision of Red Sky Performance derives from its creator Sandra Laronde (Misko Kizhigoo Migizii Kwe), which means "Red Sky Eagle Woman" in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language from the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water). Her vision is dedicated to expanding and elevating the ecology of contemporary performance informed by Indigenous worldview and culture.