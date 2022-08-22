Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Center to Present America With Special Guest Al Stewart, February 2023

The iconic classic-rock favorite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

King Center to Present America With Special Guest Al Stewart, February 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts is has announced the return of America to the King Center's L3HARRIS Technologies theatre main stage!

It's been over seven years since this award winning and fan favorite band has performed at the King Center, this time they'll be bringing with them special guest Al Stewart.

The show will take place on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 7 PM. Tickets for America with special guest Al Stewart will go on sale this Friday, August 26th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.

The iconic classic-rock favorite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, "History," hitting four million plus in sales. The Grammy Award winners' widely renowned singles-including "Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," "I Need You,' "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man," and "Lonely People"-were considered cornerstones of the 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. AMERICA has gained 1.4 million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over two million streams.

This includes: "A Horse with No Name" (42 million+ streams), "Sister Golden Hair" (11 million+ streams), and "Ventura Highway" (10 million+ streams). AMERICA-lead singers, songwriters, and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell-continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, AMERICA's audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second, and third-generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal. As an addition to the event in Melbourne, special guest Al Stewart will be performing live at the King Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for all America with special guest Al Stewart go on sale this Friday, August 26th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit kingcenter.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Regional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' to Open at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in SeptemberRegional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' to Open at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in September
August 22, 2022

Fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for turbulence. In a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of AIN’T NO MO’, written by Jordan E. Cooper.   
Castaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in SeptemberCastaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in September
August 22, 2022

Castaways Repertory Theater has announced their fall production of Little Women. This non traditional casting of the classic coming of age story by Louisa May Alcott, explores Little Women from the perspective of an interracial March family living in genteel poverty in Concord, Massachusetts in the 1860s.
The Hylton Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season This SeptemberThe Hylton Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season This September
August 18, 2022

The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2022-2023 season of in-person programming this September and October 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and Matinee Idylls, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, the return of Arts Alive!, and a new lineup of workshops at the Hylton Center and offsite at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
The Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for September 2022 Featuring National Dance Day & MoreThe Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for September 2022 Featuring National Dance Day & More
August 18, 2022

Millennium Stage, now in its 25th season, is a manifestation of the Kennedy Center’s mission and vision to welcome all to celebrate everyone's collective cultural heritage in the most inclusive and accessible way possible. Millennium Stage offers a free film and programming, streamed live, Wednesday–Saturday each week.
PostClassical Ensemble Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring African-American Spirituals, An Evening in 1920s Paris & MorePostClassical Ensemble Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring African-American Spirituals, An Evening in 1920s Paris & More
August 18, 2022

PostClassical Ensemble has announced its 19th season, one designed to transport audiences around the world in celebration of the human spirit. Under the leadership of Music Director, Angel Gil-Ordóñez, the 2022-2023 season presents a slate of daring yet accessible performances in partnership with a diverse array of artists, filmmakers and more.