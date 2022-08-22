King Center to Present America With Special Guest Al Stewart, February 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts is has announced the return of America to the King Center's L3HARRIS Technologies theatre main stage!

It's been over seven years since this award winning and fan favorite band has performed at the King Center, this time they'll be bringing with them special guest Al Stewart.

The show will take place on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 7 PM. Tickets for America with special guest Al Stewart will go on sale this Friday, August 26th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.

The iconic classic-rock favorite AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, "History," hitting four million plus in sales. The Grammy Award winners' widely renowned singles-including "Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," "I Need You,' "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man," and "Lonely People"-were considered cornerstones of the 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. AMERICA has gained 1.4 million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over two million streams.

This includes: "A Horse with No Name" (42 million+ streams), "Sister Golden Hair" (11 million+ streams), and "Ventura Highway" (10 million+ streams). AMERICA-lead singers, songwriters, and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell-continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, AMERICA's audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second, and third-generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal. As an addition to the event in Melbourne, special guest Al Stewart will be performing live at the King Center for the Performing Arts.

