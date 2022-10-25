King Center Presents David Clark's ALL ABOUT JOEL: A BILLY JOEL TRIBUTE

The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and Local Beat Productions have announced David Clark's All About Joel: A Billy Joel Tribute set to perform LIVE at the King Center L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre (Main Stage) next Spring on Saturday, March 25th at 8 PM. Local Beat Productions will be presenting the renowned and authentic representation of Mr. Joel's work which has been enjoyed by fans all around the country!

Additional event specific information detailed below.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 28th at 10 AM online and starting at Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased at KINGCENTER.COM, by phone at 321-242-2219 or at the ticket office.