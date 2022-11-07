King Center And AEG Presents Leonid & Friends Performing The Music Of Chicago, April 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and AEG Presents are proud to announce and welcome Leonid & Friends - Performing The Music of Chicago, LIVE at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 PM.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 11th at 10 AM online and starting at Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased at KINGCENTER.COM, by phone at 321-242-2219 or at the ticket office, Monday - Friday, Noon - 6 PM.

AEG PRESENTS:

Leonid & Friends - The Music of Chicago

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - 8 PM

In just three short years, LEONID & FRIENDS have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev's goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto "musicians for musicians". Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website.

They have since expanded their repertoire to include Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Deep Purple, and new original material. This incredible 11-piece band now has over 600,000 followers across social media, an astonishing 120 million+ video views, and over 200 successful US shows under their belt. The future is only looking up for Leonid & Friends.

More information about the show can be found at kingcenter.com, leonidandf.com and youtube.com/Leonid.