Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival National Awardees Revealed

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosted more than 125 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were heldJanuary 9 through February 29, 2024.

This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals wereeligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement.Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement undercategories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.

Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals were celebrated by the Kennedy Center’s National Festival, April 21 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on April 26, 2024.

The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additionalawards determined during the national festival process, were presented at theawards ceremony on April 26, 2024, on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage South.

