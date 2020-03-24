Kennedy Center and Washington National Opera Announce Rescheduled Performances and Cancellations

Kennedy Center performances of Once on This Island, Soundtrack '63, and Washington National Opera's Porgy and Bess have been canceled, due to COVID-19.

Out of concern for the health and well-being of all artists, staff, and crew members involved and due to the inability to hold rehearsals at this time, Washington National Opera's production of Porgy and Bess, which was to have been performed May 9­-23, 2020 in the Opera House has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

On Sunday, March 22, the producers of the national tour of Once on This Island, scheduled to play the Eisenhower Theater June 23-July 12, 2020, announced the closing of the national tour. Additionally, all remaining performances of Soundtrack '63 in Studio K, the first weekend of which was canceled by the Kennedy Center's closure through May 10, have also been canceled.

As announced on March 20, the Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events scheduled through Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities, including the restaurant, café, and other food service, will be closed. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

TICKET DONATION, EXCHANGE, AND REFUND INFORMATION

The Kennedy Center is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these longer-term cancellations.

The Kennedy Center is a non-profit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to our artistic and educational mission. While canceling performances is necessary for the health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers, it creates a significant loss for the institution, making donations more important than ever. If you are able, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your tickets back to the institution. In return, you will receive a tax deduction, and will sustain our work during this challenging time-and help us prepare for when our doors re-open to our audiences, artists, and community.

Ticketholders for canceled performances have the following options:

Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Exchange your tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible)

Exchange your tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or

Receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees

We strongly encourage patrons to consider donating their ticket/s back to the Kennedy Center. Our Box Office agents will be ready to accommodate individual patrons' needs. Due to anticipated volume, we ask for your patience as we address each and every case. For assistance, please contact the Advance Sales Box Office at 202-416-8540 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or submit a form online. For ticket sales & information call us at (202) 467-4600 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.





