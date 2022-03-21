Keegan's Boiler Room Series Announces Opportunities for Artists

The Keegan Theatre's Boiler Room Series has announced numerous opportunities for artists, including playwrights, actors, designers, stage managers, and other production team members.

Playwrights are invited to submit new works to be considered for development as part of the 2022-2023 Boiler Room Series. Actors, designers, stage managers, and other production team members are invited to submit for the upcoming 2021-2022 Boiler Room Series, taking the mainstage as part of The Keegan Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season.

The Keegan Theatre and the Boiler Room Series believe that Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion are essential in the open and honest exploration of the human condition. Through a commitment to these tenets in casting, staffing, and the selection of works, Keegan aims to enrich our world through art and action.

2022-2023 PLAYWRIGHTS Submissions will be received until July 1, 2022. Please follow this link to learn more and submit an excerpt of your new play for consideration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRCJy1Qow3LHWoRU4qFuS8nkltwzpgMJExttV RVKaZ4SQa3A/viewform Playwright submissions will be assessed by Keegan Theatre's Artistic Development Team and a panel of independent playwrights, directors, and editors. Submissions will remain anonymous to the panel during the review process.





2021-2022 ACTORS, DESIGNERS, STAGE MANAGERS, ETC

Submissions will be received until April 1, 2022. Please see more information about these opportunities below, and follow this link to submit your information for consideration:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScopqw3ulM9naU2YcsshOZxOO6TCNolwzKIFTs TdC7O_vnc-w/viewform Actor and production team submissions will be assessed and selected by Keegan Theatre's Casting and Production Departments and the playwrights and directors of the 6 pieces being featured in the 2021-2022 Boiler Room Series.





2021-2022 ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES

Now accepting submissions for the following roles in our 2021-2022 Boiler Room Series: a-? 30 Actors

a-? 6 Stage Managers

a-? 2 Repertory Dramaturgs/Talkback Moderators

a-? 1 Repertory Lighting Designer

a-? 1 Repertory Sound Designer

a-? 1 Repertory Projection Designer

a-? 1 Video Engineer

a-? 2 Production Photographers/Videographers

This season's Boiler Room Series will be presented as staged readings of 6 workshopped pieces May 13-22, 2022. Each piece will have 2 public performances/audience talkbacks. 30-hour workshops will take place in the three weeks prior to the readings, and each piece will receive one 3-hour tech rehearsal, to be held between May 9-12, 2022. Rehearsals will most likely be held on weekday evenings and during the day on weekends. Each piece's unique schedule will be determined by the availability of its team. Please be prepared to describe your conflicts from April 19 - May 22, 2022.

The fee for actors and stage managers is $500 and the fee for dramaturgs and designers is $600. The video engineer and production photographers/videographers will be paid $20 hourly.

The 2021-2022 Boiler Room Series pieces include:

THE WILTING POINT

by Graziella Jackson

directed by Danielle Drakes

PUSH THE BUTTON

by Drew Anderson & Dwayne Lawson-Brown

directed by Duane Richards II

EN LAS SOMBRAS

by Jordan Ramirez Puckett

directed by Omar D. Cruz

MUSHROOM

by Darren Donohue

directed by Josh Sticklin

MARJORIE IS DEAD

by Priyanka Shetty

directed by Momo Nakamura

STRANGERS WITH BENEFITS

by Shadia Hafiz

directed by Christina Coakley

The Keegan Theatre is an award-winning theater in the lively Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. Its mission is centered on its community of artists, patrons, and supporters: "To take audiences to the vital heart of the theater experience: extraordinary artists in an intimate setting exploring the human condition. To foster connections and positive change in our community through vigorous, inclusive, empowering education and outreach." The Boiler Room Series is Keegan's new works-focused initiative which actively seeks artists and projects through international, national, and local searches for new plays and musicals, offers support and a stage for new and unique performances and performers, and works to promote the creative minds that are driving theater in DC and beyond to new and unexpected places.

To learn more about The Keegan Theatre and the Boiler Room Series, please visit www.keegantheatre.com.