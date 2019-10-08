Keegan Theatre Announces 4th Annual Gala and '80s Mystery Event

The Keegan Theatre celebrates its 23rd season with the 4th Annual Gala & Silent Auction on Monday, November 18, starting at 7:00 pm at The Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. This fourth annual fundraising gala supports initiatives that continue to keep theatre accessible at Keegan, including KeeganConnects, which provides tickets to mainstage productions to individuals that might not otherwise afford them, the Boiler Room Series, a free reading series dedicated to new plays by diverse playwrights, and Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, an initiative that provides family productions and youth education programming to DC-area youth and their families.

About the event: Dust off your finest '80s attire for a special evening featuring a murder mystery, food and drink, performances, a silent auction, and special awards presentations. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Keegan company member and co-founder Sheri S. Herren, and actor/director Duane Richards will receive the Emerging Artist Award. Ticket prices start at $100 and are currently on sale online or through the box office. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; all sponsors who donate by October 31 will be listed at Keegan during the Gala, but donations will still be accepted after that date.

"The Keegan Theatre is a member of the community striving to impact the lives of all those around us through bold, brave, artistic programming," says Whitney Donaldson, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keegan Theatre. "Our patrons and supporters are the true lifeblood of Keegan. The gala is one way we aim to connect with the community and give back to so many who have given generously to us. This year we are honoring two individuals - one who took the brave leap in 1997 to help found Keegan and the other, a young artist whose bold commitment to the arts represents our fostering of emerging artists."

Named a hidden gem in the heart of Dupont Circle, the Keegan Theatre is guided by the principles on which it was founded: powerful productions of classic and modern plays fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, intense personal staging, and scripts that put real people on the stark edges of life. Our directing approach respects straightforward storytelling and productions are offered to the community at affordable, neighborhood prices.

The Keegan Theatre is located at 1742 Church Street NW, Washington, DC. Tickets and information are available online at www.keegantheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You