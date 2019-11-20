JERSEY BOYS Returns to D.C.'s National Theatre Beginning December 17

Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, which tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will return to D.C.'s National Theatre by popular demand from Tuesday, December 17, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020. The show marks the ninth installment in the venue's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National series, which is set to include an unprecedented 17 productions.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open for the season Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). JERSEY BOYS worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people.

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) and Michael Milton (Nick Massi) as The Four Seasons. The ensemble includes Andrés Acosta, Justin Albinder, Ashley Bruce, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Katie Goffman, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Bruno Vida, and Amy Weaver.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award® for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations), and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS returned New York with a new production in November 2017. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006 and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

For more information on JERSEY BOYS, go to www.JerseyBoysTour.com.



JERSEY BOYS will run Tuesday, December 17, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 7:30pm*

*(No performances Tues 12/24, Weds 12/25, and Weds 1/1; performances will be held instead on Mon 12/23 at 7:30pm, Thurs 12/26 at 2pm, and Mon 12/30 at 7:30pm. Tues 12/31 performance at 6pm.)

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

Sunday evenings at 7:30pm

The production is recommended for ages 12 and up, and contains authentic, profane Jersey language. JERSEY BOYS runs approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes with one intermission.



The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information, please visit TheNationalDC.com/Directions-Parking.



Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance).



Groups of 10 or more can save on most Broadway at the National performances. To book, contact the group sales department at groupsales@thenationaldc.com or by calling the Group Sales Hotline at 202-753-6867.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You