Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT Begins Previews at Folger Theatre

Folger Theatre has shared its first production photos of As You Like It, which began previews at the Folger Shakespeare Library on March 10. As envisioned by Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas, the play’s themes of resilience, redemption, and self-determination resonate with the cultural identity of Washington, DC. Check out the photos below!

As You Like It cast members include Tsilala Brock as Rosalind, Joey Collins as Adam and Silvius, Terrance Fleming as Ollie, Ahmad Kamal as Touchstone, Raven Lorraine as Corin and Phebe, Manu Kumasi as Orlando, Jefferson A. Russell as Duke Senior and Duke Frederick, Nikkole Salter as Jaques and Charles, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as Celia, and John Sygar as LeBeau and Amiens.



The creative team includes Tony Thomas (Helen Hayes Award-winning Choreographer for Folger Theatre’s Metamorphoses), Kokayi (Composer), Gisela Estrada (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Miki Vale (Sound Designer and Lyricist), Otis Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg), Danica Rodriguez (Casting Director), Jasmine Bhagroo (Assistant Director), Tori Schuchmann (Production Stage Manager), and Jessica Hagy (Assistant Stage Manager).

In Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, cousins Rosalind and Celia are exiled from a corrupt royal court and into Arden, a forest where the disposed Duke Senior leads a merrymaking crew. Donning disguises as a young man and shepherdess, Rosalind and Celia find respite, adventure, and love in nature. Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels envisioned the royal court as akin to Washington, DC, in its capacity as the seat of federal power, and the forest of Arden as a reflection of the neighborhoods throughout DC and the people who live, work, love, and create. Performance run March 10–April 12, 2026.



Cast

