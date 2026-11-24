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Roz White

Today’s subject Roz White is currently living her theatre life on tour as Miss Liza Jane in the National Tour of the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen. The show begins a two week engagement tonight here in DC at The National Theatre where it will run through December 6th.

Roz is very well known to those of us in the DMV theatre community from her past amazing performances. Recently, she made a box office record setting turn as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at Mosaic Theater Company. She has also won a Helen Hayes Award for her role in Bessie's Blues at Studio Theatre and received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her role in Gee's Bend at MetroStage where she performed in 28 productions. Read on to see what some of her favorite productions were from that amazing run.

She spent two years as Zelma Bullock in the Broadway national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Other theater credits include the national tour of Dreamgirls and regional productions of Once on This Island, Ain't Misbehavin', Seven Guitars, Violet, Anne and Emmett, The Amen Corner, and her self-penned cabarets, Pearl Bailey by Request and Roberta's First Take. Roz also starred as The Lady from the Road in Arizona Theatre Company's Blues In The Night.

She made her feature film debut as a lead playing the role of Sybrina Fulton in the award-winning film, Veils – Requiem for Trayvon.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Roz has also performed as a featured vocalist with Yolanda Adams, Stevie Wonder, and more.

As you’ve probably guessed by now, Roz White is a true force of nature. If you have been lucky enough to see one or more of her performances over the years, I’m sure you agree.

Grab yourself some tickets to Hell’s Kitchen at The National Theatre and start the holidays off with a blast of brilliance from one of our own THE Roz White.

She is truly living her theatre life to the fullest.

How did you get interested in performing?

When I was about 4 years old, my (step) Dad took me to a performance in Washington DC. There were indigenous people in beautiful traditional apparel, and they were performing indigenous music with lots of colorful lighting. I looked at my Dad and said, “I want to do THAT”. That was the moment I knew I wanted to be a performer.

Where did you receive your training?

I began my training in the Glee Club and by speaking at assemblies in elementary school. I joined the DC Youth Ensemble at age 12, which opened my world to performing in major venues in DC. I went to Duke Ellington School of the Arts and studied vocal performance. I also performed in my first full length musical there. (Bubbling Brown Sugar) I graduated from Howard University with a degree in Musical Theatre. At Howard I received training in Voice, Acting, Dance, Theatre History and Music Theory.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job was singing background for a popular artist at that time, Gloria Hightower. I was 13.

L- R Maya Drake and Roz White in the North American Tour

of Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen.

Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

How do you best describe the character you play in Hell’s Kitchen?

Miss Liza Jane is the epitome of a stern and nurturing mentor. Full of wisdom and experience shaped by her remarkable skills as well as her deep understanding of the African American culture as it relates to the power of our gifts, and our struggles for equality.

Hell’s Kitchen book is fashioned around the Alicia Keys song catalogue. Why do you think the songs and book for the show blend as well they do?

I believe that the music and book mesh so well because of Alicia Keys’ incredible storytelling through her songs. Each song is so appropriate for the scenes that were crafted by Kristopher Diaz to paint a brilliant picture of the joys and pains of a young woman who is searching for her own voice in a cacophony of sounds and movement all around her.

Roz White through the years at MetroStage.

Top Left- Pearl Bailey by Request, Top Right- Bricktop

Bottom Left- Gee's Bend, Bottom Center- Three Sistahs

Bottom Right- Cool Papa's Party.

Photos courtesy of MetroStage.

Many theatregoers in the DMV will remember you from your many performances at MetroStage. Of all the shows you performed in for that company, which stand out as personal favorites?

MetroStage was my theatrical home for over 15 years. I’m so grateful for Carolyn Griffin and her vision of bringing the best of small professional theatre to audiences throughout DC Maryland and Virginia. Among my favorite shows are Gee’s Bend, Bessie’s Blues, Bricktop, Three Sistahs, and Cool Papa’s Party. But my favorite would have to be Pearl Bailey by Request which was the piece I conceived, co-wrote and collaborated on with Thomas W. Jones and William A. Knowles.

Before going out on tour with Hell’s Kitchen, you were out with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Are there particular cities you are most looking forward to returning to?

DC of course! But I loved Atlanta, Dallas, Portland Oregon, San Diego, New Orleans… oh too many to name! I’m looking forward to going back to Minneapolis and visiting Paisley Park!!!!

L- R Kennedy Caughell, Roz White, and Maya Drake

in the North American Tourof Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen.

Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

What is the best thing for you about performing the music of Alicia Keys across the country in Hell’s Kitchen?

The best thing about the music I get to sing in Hell’s Kitchen is that my songs are deep cuts that were not radio records. So, I get to introduce audiences to this soul stirring music and interpret it through the lens of an elder in the community. It’s quite powerful and I feel very humbled to be a part of Alicia’s dream while living my own.

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Additional photos provided by MetroStage's Producing Artistic Director Carolyn Griffin.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 19% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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