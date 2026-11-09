This week Jess & Andrew head WAY DOWN to CHEESEYTOWN with the incredible returning guest CHRISTI ESTERLE of MUSICAL HELL.
HADESTOWN to Return to Washington's National Theatre for One Weekend in Spring 2027
Performances will run at The National for one weekend only – April 9-11, 2027.
|
The national tour of HADESTOWN will return to The National for one weekend only – April 9-11, 2027. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 13, 2026.
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.BroadwayAtTheNational.com or in person at The National Theatre box office, located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00-6:00pm with extended evening and weekend hours during performance days. Groups of 10 or more can book by emailing groupsales@broadwayatthenational.com.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
|
XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
|
Duo Mosaic Piano Duo
The Alden Theatre (11/22-11/22)
|
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Ford's Theatre (3/12-5/15)
|
A Raisin in the Sun
Shakespeare Theatre Company - Klein Theatre (1/23-2/28)
|
WOW in the World Presents: Make It WOW!
Center for the Arts (11/15-11/15)
|
Frosty The Snow Man
Adventure Theatre MTC (11/21-1/03)
|
My English Persian Kitchen
Atlas Performing Arts Center (11/12-12/06)
|
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Brahms I Love
Center for the Arts (1/24-1/24)
Podcasts
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Unsinkable Women: Stories and Songs From the Titanic with Deborah Jean Templin and Ken Cerniglia
In this episode, we talk with Deborah Jean Templin, award-winning playwright and veteran actor of theatre, film, and television, about her solo work Unsinkable Women: Stories and Songs From the Titanic.
Way down under the ground Jess and Andrew dive into the newly released Proshot of the musical sensation Hadestown. This record breaking Proshot may not have hit for Andrew the way it did for everyone else, but we talk about Unions and stuff.
Behind the Awards is joined by Kristin Hopkins, Ashley Hufford and Alan Seales to select our Fantasy Broadway Lineup. From Rising Star to Legacy Performer, from Director to Costume Designer we cover it all! Listen along and make your selections!
Act 102: Because We Can, Can, Can!
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Join Heather and special co-host Chris Leavy as they welcome MickeyJoTheatre to the pod! We chat all things Broadway and West End and all the differences that make the tale of these two theatre cities so unique and special.
Act 97: From Broadway to the West End Featuring MickeyJoTheatre
Join Heather and special co-host Chris Leavy as they welcome MickeyJoTheatre to the pod! We chat all things Broadway and West End and all the differences that make the tale of these two theatre cities so unique and special.
#21 - Eva Noblezada: Escaping the People-Pleasing Trap and Shaking Off the Noise
Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
Act 95: Broadway Jeopardy and our friend Marc Bonanni!
Join Heather and Amber as they welcome Marc Bonanni to the studio! Try your hand at his well-curated Broadway Jeopardy and see if you have what it takes to be the 1st TBFC Champ! We talk all about theater news(yes...Cats will be talked about). See you soon!
Ep 54 - Tom Kirdahy - The Loss Part
Tom Kirdahy is a successful Broadway producer with several shows running in New York concurrently. He brings his extraordinary experiences as an activist and leader during the AIDS crisis, as well as his many years as loving husband to playwright Terrence McNally to the work he does today.
Tribeca Spotlight: Sara Bareilles & The Original Cast of Hadestown
Fresh from Tribeca, we're bringing you two extraordinary conversations celebrating the power of music, storytelling, and live performance. Adrienne sits down with Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles to discuss her latest work, creative inspiration, and the projects that continue to connect with audiences around the world.