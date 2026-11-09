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HADESTOWN to Return to Washington's National Theatre for One Weekend in Spring 2027

Performances will run at The National for one weekend only – April 9-11, 2027.

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HADESTOWN to Return to Washington's National Theatre for One Weekend in Spring 2027

The national tour of HADESTOWN will return to The National for one weekend only – April 9-11, 2027. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 13, 2026.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.BroadwayAtTheNational.com or in person at The National Theatre box office, located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00-6:00pm with extended evening and weekend hours during performance days. Groups of 10 or more can book by emailing groupsales@broadwayatthenational.com.

Buy Tickets to Hadestown (Non-Equity)

More on this show: HADESTOWN to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets for $39 at Bass Performance Hall · 6/1/2026


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