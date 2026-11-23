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Danzas Solemnas, the final work of Gala’s twenty-second Fuego Flamenco Festival, was a rare treat for DC. At a time when cultural exchanges are increasingly expensive and politicized, this DC-debut by Spain’s Cristina Cazorla Dance Company was galvanizing in its energy and exciting for the “new” dance it shared.

“New” in the sense it was new to me and most of the audience, that is. Escuela Bolero, similar to ballet, traces its roots to 17th century French and Italian court dances, but is performed much less frequently than its successor Flamenco. It is stylistically rich and, though some arm positions and steps resemble ballet, it’s more grounded and has a vocabulary all its own. The dancers wear soft shoes and punctuate their movements with castanets, adding multitudes to the wan, uninspiring recorded music of the soundtrack. The overall effect is high drama, complemented by smoke and chiaroscuro.

Beautifully danced by five outstanding dancers, each brought a focus or personality that was unique to the often-unison steps. One was coquettish, another icy. Strong ballet training was evident in Javier Moreno but also a daring willingness to melt into the steps, contorting his body sinuously.

The music was the weakest aspect, the recorded tracks a letdown from typical flamenco performances with musicians responding to and amplifying the dancers’ emotions. Of course this was likely a concession to cost rather than the choreographer’s intention, so I can’t be too harsh.

Festivals like Fuego Flamenco are one of the best ways to see new works and sometimes even new art forms, or at least art forms that are rarely performed. Bringing artists from overseas is costly and, with the current state of the State Department, difficult to secure visas for touring artists, but sharing cultural traditions is not only artistically satisfying but also an essential way to keep these traditions alive.

Runtime: 80 minutes with no intermission

Photo credits: Courtesy of Cristina Cazorla

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