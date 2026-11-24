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Washington Stage Guild’s 2026-2027 season continues with the world premiere of JB Miller’s The Last Victorian. Set in a cluttered apartment in present-day London, this hilarious new play follows two struggling antique dealers who find themselves saddled with a surprisingly lucrative new treasure–the world’s oldest person–and decide she is the key to padding their wallets.

From the play’s opening, it is clear that the owners of Dodger Antiques, partners Duncan (Benjamin Russell) and Roger (Nick Depinto) are down on their luck. Their south London flat has been flooded with antiques after losing their storefront, the bills are piling up, and stock is barely moving. Desperate for any means of income, Duncan agrees to take in an elderly woman believed to be his great-grandmother, Mrs. Victoria Pratt (Lynn Steinmetz), believing her to be sitting on a small fortune in real estate. Soon after her arrival, the two men begin to resent their new roommate, who has proven herself to be a crass, bigoted, and obtrusive presence in their lives. That is, until Roger and Duncan find evidence indicating that Mrs. Pratt may be the oldest living person in the world, a relic of a bygone era–”the last Victorian.”

Lynn Steinmetz as Pratt, Patricia Hurley as Tania,

Ben Russell as Duncan & Nick Depinto as Roger in THE LAST VICTORIAN

Irreverent and riotously funny even at its darkest moments, The Last Victorian toys with themes of nostalgia, greed, and desperation as the two antique dealers’ efforts capitalize on the eccentric, unruly Pratt, whose show-stealing portrayal by Lynn Steinmetz is as hilarious as it is enthralling. Duncan and Roger’s attempted grift results in a chaotic whirlwind of events. Though the play’s humor at times seems to outpace its more poignant elements as the two men are ultimately forced to confront the truth of all they have lost—and the possibility of losing even more—The Last Victorian makes a strong debut at the Stage Guild this November.

The Last Victorian is on stage at Washington Stage Guild’s Undercroft Theatre through December 13, 2026. Runtime is approximately 2 hours (including an intermission).

Photo Credit to DJ Corey Photography

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