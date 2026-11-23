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Any production directed by Scena Theatre Artistic Director Robert McNamara is bound to be a mind-bending experience; carefully choreographed down to the last flick of a finger, lines delivered with precision, it’s like an avant-garde canvas whose shapes are familiar but whose brush strokes speak to something ready to burst from beneath the surface of the image. Familiar stories, and familiar classics, take on a new life and stretch your preconceived notions about how a story is supposed to unfold.

McNamara’s recently concluded production of Steven Berkoff’s Metamorphosis focuses like a laser on his well-tuned acting ensemble, illustrating Franz Kafka’s classic story of alienation and rejection in ways that force us to re-examine how we deal with differences—especially those we deem to be irreconcilable. Gregor Samsa’s increasing isolation from his family, the result of his transformation into an insect, and the ultimate decision to cease regarding him as a human being at all, is carefully delineated in the show’s 100 minutes, punctuated by Sound Designer Brandon Cook’s eerie soundscape of flies and roaches scurrying about the set.

We begin with the ensemble, lined up one after the other, making pantomimic gestures with their arms, evoking the insect theme to come. Each member of the Samsa family has their own way of gesturing, too; especially memorable is Nancy Flores’ Mrs. Samsa, making chilling use of her finely-painted nails, fully articulated, grasping into thin air. That the family then turns itself into a cog, as if trapped in a machine, evokes the twin nightmares of Gregor’s metamorphosis and the never-ending demand that he support his family as a traveling salesman, up at 4 AM every morning without fail.

Scenic Designer John Traub’s centerpiece is a network of pipes, cage-like, which enables our Gregor to truly scale the walls and hang from the ceiling, like the insect he has become. Lee Ordeman’s turn as Gregor is riveting; he scales the confines of his room with ease, and the contrast between his spoken inner monologue, and his vain attempts to communicate through an insect’s mouth, render his plight that much more disturbing.

Joe Palka, as Gregor’s lay-about father Mr. Samsa, is every bit as pompous as one might expect, which renders his metamorphosis from couch potato to wage earner that much more remarkable. And Flores’ turn as his wife is memorable for its shape-shifting, metamorphosing as she does from a warm motherly type to a would-be seducer when Gregor’s supervisor, the Chief Clerk (played with sleazy elegance by Kim Curtis) comes to call. I use the term ‘metamorphosis’ deliberately, because the Samsas are all inevitably forced into making irrevocable changes in their lives because of Gregor’s status, and Scena’s production highlights how those changes are not limited to the young man in the filthy room upstairs.

Katherine DuBois’s work here as Greta is perhaps the most heart-wrenching of all; initially loving, sympathetic, and tolerant of the filth and stench that Gregor must have in order to survive, we have to watch as the violin-playing kid sister becomes hardened to the point where she refuses to even refer to her brother by name—refuses to see him as a person at all. It is her final rejection of Gregor that marks the end of Gregor’s sad tale, and throws the mirror up to our own nature.

Kafka seems to ask us, and McNamara heightens the stakes for this; when do we cross that line from sympathy to dehumanization? How do we justify categorizing someone as useless, worthless? How can we live with ourselves, when we feel we must leave others behind?

Production photo: Nancy Flores (Ms. Samsa), Joe Palka (Mr. Samsa), Katherine DuBois (Greta). Photo courtesy of J. Yi Photography.

Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes with no intermission.

Metamorphosis concluded on November 22 at the DC Arts Center (DCAC), 2438 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20009. For further information about future readings and productions at Scena Theatre, visit:

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