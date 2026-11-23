NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE - Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50%

Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 50%

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Susan Derry - INGENUE YOU WHEN - Creative Cauldron 26%

Susan Derry - DERRY AND BRIGHT - Creative Cauldron 25%

Rex Daugherty - THE WELL - District Fringe 25%

Jenny Napolitano - BODY LANGUAGE - Proud of You Productions 24%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kay Leigh Nix - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 15%

Nathan Nichipor - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 14%

Stacy Yvonne Claytor - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

Melanie Campbell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 10%

Colleen Prior - EMMA - St. Mark's Players 6%

Kristina Friedgen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Kelly DeLaune and Andrea Pajarillo - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Christie Dubnansky - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 5%

Marianna Constable - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Christie Dubnansky - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 5%

Kristina Friedgen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Melanie McGuin - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Stefan Sittig - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Christie Dubnansky - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Gabrielle Tessier - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Dolan - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 22%

Sergio Trujillo - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 13%

Chloe O. Davis - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 11%

Katy Tabb - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 9%

Stefan Sittig - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Luis Salgado - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 8%

Danny Tippett - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

Savion Glover - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 5%

Kurt Boehm and Susan Marie Rhea - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 5%

Matt Conner - TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 4%

Shea Sullivan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 3%

Robert Bowen Smith - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 3%

Jennifer Hopkins - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Merrick Shamblin - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 13%

Nicole Andres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 10%

Riley Leonhardt - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Allison Ball and Molly Hafner - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 8%

Tina Weich - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 8%

Kyna Chilcot - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 7%

Lourdes Turnblom - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

Rose Lane, Abigail Soulen, Ceci Albert - EMMA - St. Mark's Players 7%

Amber Kiffney - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 7%

Donna Sisson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Lori Crockett - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Arlington Players 6%

Kyna Chilcot - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 4%

Heidi Santschi - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Renée De Ponte - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Erik Teague - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 14%

Ivania Stack - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 12%

Rachel Leigh Dolan - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 9%

Rukiya Henry-Fields - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Tessa Grippaudo - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 6%

Mikayla Kirr - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Alejo Vietti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 6%

Dede Ayite - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 6%

Linda Cho - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 6%

Alison Samantha Johnson - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 5%

Kiya McKinnon - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 5%

Paris Francesca - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 5%

Emilio Sosa - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 4%

Rukiya Henry-Fields - LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA (THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Paris Francesca - AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jos N. Banks - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 1%

Paris Francesca - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Logan Benson - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 1%

Paris Francesca - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 29%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 19%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 14%

ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 14%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 13%

COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 9%

Best Dance Production (Professional)

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 36%

SWAN LAKE BY VIRGINIA NATIONAL BALLET - Capital One Hall 28%

CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 24%

THE FRUITS OF OUR LABOR - Arena Stage 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kay Leigh Nix - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 15%

Paul Di Salvo - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 13%

Jake Schwartz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 12%

Amanda Herman-Snellings - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Kristina Friedgen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 6%

Nancy Lavallee - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Vince Worthington - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Rob Tessier - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Jarod Glou - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Matt Moore - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 5%

Rikkie Howie Lacewell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

Melanie McGuin - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Ryan Balint - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 4%

Matt Moore - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Renee DePonte - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matthew Gardiner - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 20%

Kevin S. McAllister - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 14%

Sergio Trujillo - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 8%

Dan Stapula - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Christina Coakley - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Keegan Theatre 6%

Luis Salgado - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 5%

Brittny Smith - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Laura Connors Hull - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 5%

Kwame Kwei-Armah - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 5%

Mark McKinnon - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 5%

Matt Conner - TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 4%

Jenna Place - THE WELL - District Fringe 3%

Danny Tippett - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Shanara Gabrielle - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Tony Goldwyn & Savion Glover - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 3%

José Carrasquillo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 2%

Matt Conner - SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Janet Stanford - SLEEPING BEAUTY: THE TIME TRAVELER - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshua McCreary - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 23%

Joshua McCreary - ARGONAUTIKA - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 20%

Heather Cipu - EMMA - St. Mark's Players 18%

Elizabeth Suzanne - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 17%

Ellen Dean Price - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 15%

Natasha Parnier - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark Horse Theatre Company 7%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Carlos Celdrán - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Cullen Gray - MISERY - Naut Human Productions 11%

Michael Innocenti - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keegan Theatre 11%

Kurt Boehm & Susan Marie Rhea - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 9%

Jason loweith - APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 8%

Lillianne Brown - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Round House Theatre 7%

Susan Marie Rhea - THE MINUTES - Keegan Theatre 7%

Rex Daugherty - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 5%

Hana S. Sharif - THE MOTION - Arena Stage 5%

Lee Blaser - BODY LANGUAGE - Proud of You Productions 4%

Ryan Guzzo Purcell - INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 4%

José Zayas - LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA (THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Lee Sunday Evans - A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU - Arena Stage 3%

Lili-Anne Brown - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 3%

Ray Ficca - AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 15%

SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 11%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 6%

FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

EMMA - St. Mark's Players 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

ANASTASIA - Sterling Playmakers 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 4%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 3%

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

DIRTY WORK AT THE CROSSROADS - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 1%

UNDER MILK WOOD - Sterling Playmakers 1%

A MONUMENT TO COMEDY - Bad Medicine Comedy 0%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 13%

PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 13%

1776 - Ford's Theatre 9%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Signature Theatre 9%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 7%

GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 6%

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 4%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keegan Theatre 4%

THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 3%

TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 3%

APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 2%

CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 2%

COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 2%

NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

AESOP'S FABLES - Keegan Theatre 1%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 1%

LIE LOW - Solas Nua 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexandra Tugman - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 25%

Ernie Molina - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 14%

Kurt Gustafson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 13%

Bella Hall - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Ken and Patti Crowley - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Ken and Patti Crowley - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Stacy King/Jack Tessier - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 6%

Hana Taylor - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Stacy King - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 5%

Stacy King - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 5%

Bella Hall - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Honore - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 26%

Hailey LaRoe - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Christina Giles - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Xavier Pierce - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 7%

Philip S. Rosenberg - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 7%

Venus Gulbranson - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 7%

Hailey LaRoe - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 6%

Japhy Weideman - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 6%

Adam Honoré - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 5%

Alberto Segarra - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 3%

Lynn Joslin - AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Rui Rita - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Lynn Joslin - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Kathy A. Perkins - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Aimee Faulkner - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 19%

Rachel Ann Bradley - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 16%

Aimee Faulkner AND Owen Posnett - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

Colin Taylor - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 9%

Becca and Chris Anderson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Chris Zavadowski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Cate Murray - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 5%

Chris Anderson and Matt Scarborough - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Cate Murray - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 4%

Matthew Scarborough - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Cate Murray - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Cate Murray - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 3%

Chris Anderson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Rothenberg - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 15%

Clay Ostwald - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 14%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 13%

Mason Moss - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 11%

Elisa Rosman - SLEEPING BEAUTY: THE TIME TRAVELER - Adventure Theatre MTC 7%

Marika Countouris - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Keegan Theatre 7%

Jaret Landon - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 6%

Lafayette Harris - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 6%

Jay Crowder - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 6%

Elisa Rosman - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Elisa Rosman - SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 4%

MARTRICE CLARK - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 3%

Emily Erickson - THE WELL - District Fringe 3%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 14%

ANASTASIA - Sterling Playmakers 8%

FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 5%

ANASTASIA - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 4%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 3%

COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 2%

FROZEN - Creative Cauldron 1%

TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 19%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 16%

DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 9%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

1776 - Ford's Theatre 8%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 7%

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 5%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Keegan Theatre 4%

THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 4%

TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 3%

CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 3%

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

SLEEPING BEAUTY: THE TIME TRAVELER - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

THE WELL - District Fringe 1%

SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 1%

MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS - Creative Cauldron 0%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 40%

TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 32%

COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 29%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 26%

GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 13%

THE C WORD - Creative Cauldron 12%

NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 12%

THE MOTION - Arena Stage 9%

FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 5%

THE WELL - District Fringe 5%

POLYCARPA - Creative Cauldron 4%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Apollo Yong - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 14%

Peyton Aronow - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 9%

Megan MJ Cooper - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 6%

Andy Shaw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Betsy Scarisbrick - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 5%

Amelia Jaquat - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

Alan Sarang - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Cam Powell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Grace Miller - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Jenna Doulong - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 3%

Allyson Crane - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 3%

Faith Wang - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Andreas Moffett - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 3%

Ted Randell - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 2%

Christian Rogers - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Tudor Rico - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 2%

Noah Sariñana - ANASTASIA - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Brittany Washington - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Jim Lawson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Allison Fitzgerald - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Spencer Pilcher - ANASTASIA - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Thomas Stratton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 2%

Brian Donohue - FINDING NEVERLAND - Triune Entertainment 1%

Draconia Craig - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Awa Sal Secka - PIPPIN - Signature Theatre 14%

Noah Mutterperl - ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

Jake Loewenthal - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Signature Theatre 7%

Ana Villafañe - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 6%

Rob McClure - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 6%

Caroline Graham - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Keegan Theatre 5%

Jade Milan - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 5%

Susan Derry - TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 5%

Myles Frost - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 5%

Rachel Cahoon - MEAN GIRLS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Kylie Truby - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 4%

Justine “Icy” Moral - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 4%

Kyle Donovan - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

CJ Winston - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 3%

Michael Perrie, Jr. - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 3%

Jay Frisby - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 3%

Rachel Cahoon - ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Douglas Ullman, Jr. - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Jonathan Atkinson - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Jake Loewenthal - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Lily Burka - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Jen Radford - SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 1%

Keenan McCarter - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 1%

John Floyd - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ashley Holmes - EMMA - St. Mark's Players 19%

Victoria Jungck - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 13%

Ruth Pascoe - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 12%

Avery Heisey - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 11%

Val Kuperman - DIRTY WORK AT THE CROSSROADS - Fauquier Community Theatre 9%

Scott Heine - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Jay Tilley - A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Providence Players of Fairfax 7%

Nick Koutris - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Fosse Thornton - ANTHROPOLOGY - NOVA Nightsky Theater 6%

Jay Tilley - UNDER MILK WOOD - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Tom Gallagher - A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Providence Players of Fairfax 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Caitlin Brooke - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 11%

Kevin Jorges - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Kelli Blackwell - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 6%

Vaughn Ryan Midder - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 6%

Irene Hamilton - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 5%

Michael Perrie, Jr. - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 5%

Kim Gilbert - APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 5%

Bradley Gibson - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 5%

Rosie Gyselinck - MISERY - Naut Human Productions 5%

Billy Eugene Jones - INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 5%

NICOLE MICHELLE HASKINS - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Round House Theatre 5%

Jonathan Atkinson - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 4%

Lawrence Redmond - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 4%

Jimmy Bartlebaugh - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 4%

Montel B. Butler - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 3%

Susan Marie Rhea - AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Bryan Bowen - MISERY - Naut Human Productions 3%

Megan Graves - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 3%

Ray Ficca - THE MINUTES - Keegan Theatre 3%

Dakin Matthews - INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 2%

Jerrika Hinton - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 2%

Cody Nickell - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

ARGONAUTIKA - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 20%

EMMA - St. Mark's Players 17%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 14%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Prince William Little Theatre 10%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 9%

COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET - Atlas Performing Arts Center 6%

ANTHROPOLOGY - NOVA Nightsky Theater 5%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark Horse Theatre Company 4%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Providence Players of Fairfax 3%

UNDER MILK WOOD - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keegan Theatre 27%

GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 11%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 9%

THE MINUTES - Keegan Theatre 6%

A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU - Arena Stage 6%

INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 6%

MISERY - Naut Human Productions 6%

NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 4%

LIE LOW - Solas Nua 2%

BODY LANGUAGE - Proud of You Productions 2%

THE MOTION - Arena Stage 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kimberly Leone - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 14%

Olivia Hinebaugh - ARGONAUTIKA - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 13%

Noah Beye - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 13%

Joey Olson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

James Maxted - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 9%

Peter Marsh - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 8%

Glenn Bartram - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 7%

Doug Barylski - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 6%

Adam Ressa - BIG LOVE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 6%

Matt Moore/Doug Barylski - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 5%

Arianne Warner - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark Horse Theatre Company 5%

June Downey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Morgan Gallagher - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jessica Cancino - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Emily Lotz - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 12%

Ali Rocha - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 12%

David Zinn - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 11%

Josh Sticklin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keegan Theatre 9%

Milagros Ponce de León - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 8%

Margie Jervis - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Creative Cauldron 7%

Derek McLane - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 7%

Tim Mackabee - THE MOTION - Arena Stage 5%

Megan Holden - AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Josh Sticklin - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 3%

Megan Holden - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Tim Mackabee - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 3%

Margie Jervis - SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Lee Savage - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 2%

Gisella Estrada - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Weber & Liz Shaher - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 12%

Joshua McCreary - ARGONAUTIKA - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 12%

Wil Taft - FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 10%

Misty Gottlieb - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 10%

Christopher Yeung - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 8%

Gabe Hambleton - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 7%

Matthew Scarborough - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Paul Correll - TALES OF THE ARTISAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 7%

Tim McCleerey - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Ben Jacobeen - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Triune Entertainment 5%

Jim DeVaughn - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Lex hartung - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 5%

Nate Eagle - ANTHROPOLOGY - NOVA Nightsky Theater 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 16%

Walter Trarbach - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage 13%

Koki Lorquipanidze - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

David Budries - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 9%

David Budries - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 9%

Gareth Owen - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 8%

Andre Pluess - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 7%

Brandon Cook - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Keegan Theatre 7%

Dan Moses Schreier - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 4%

Kenny Neal - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Josh Schmidt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 4%

Brandon Cook - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kenny Neal - LIE LOW - Solas Nua 3%

Kenny Neal - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jax Berg - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - The Roguish Players 12%

Ella Derke - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 8%

Benjamin Mutterperl - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - StageCoach Theatre Company 6%

Chris Dockins - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 5%

Clayton Alex James - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Deb Hansen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Garrett Walsh - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 5%

Rachel Lily Donders - ANASTASIA - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Aram Matagi - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 4%

Katherine Leverenz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Marissa Liotta - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center 4%

Scott Napier - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Anthony Galace - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 4%

Lucas Pellerito - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Chloe Steverson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Beni Soto Herring - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Donlan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Good Shepherd Players 3%

Renée DePonte - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 3%

George Fulda - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

June Tuss - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Jolene Vettese - HEAD OVER HEELS - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Nora Rudmann - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 2%

Garrett Rinker - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 2%

Samantha Fulda - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Prince William Little Theatre 1%

Maggie Saffian - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Alan Gutierrez-Urista - MEAN GIRLS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 11%

Felicia Curry - CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL - Arena Stage 10%

Erin Weaver - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 8%

Awa Sal Secka - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 7%

Tammy Turner - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 5%

Megan Kempton - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Brigid Wallace Harper - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Keegan Theatre 4%

Justine “Icy” Moral - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 4%

June Tuss - TURN OF THE SCREW - Creative Cauldron 3%

Tobi Baisburd - ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Melissa Rihl - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 3%

Ashley Brittney Silva - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 2%

Brad Broemmel - FINDING NEVERLAND - Triune Entertainment 2%

Dylan Toms - FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Angela Hall - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 2%

Jack Tessier - ANNIE - Triune Entertainment 2%

Sally Imbriano - SNAPSHOTS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Hunter Ringsmith - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Wood Van Meter - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 2%

Jennifer Ayers - FINDING NEVERLAND - Triune Entertainment 2%

Jeremy Allen Crawford - ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Adrian Arthur - THE KING IS HERE: ALL HAIL THE KING - City of Praise Family 2%

Jennifer Ayers - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Triune Entertainment 1%

Kevin Cahoon - CHEZ JOEY - Arena Stage 1%

Joe Mallon - 1776 - Ford's Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Greco - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 21%

Sophie Page - EMMA - St. Mark's Players 19%

Valerie Pesot - ARGONAUTIKA - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 13%

Brad Newberg - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

Nina Shields - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 9%

Jenn Robinson - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Kristoffer Saylor - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Reston Community Players 6%

Erin Gallalee - UNDER MILK WOOD - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Tom Lazo - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Kevin Humphries - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Lesleyanne Kessley - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Barbara Klein - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keegan Theatre 12%

Sarah Corey - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 12%

Clara Navarro - GARBO: THE ACTOR WHO SAVED THE WORLD - GALA Hispanic Theatre 8%

Holly Twyford - INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 6%

Evan Casey - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 6%

Walker Vlahos - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

Cody nickell - APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 5%

Joe Mallon - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 5%

Ryan Sellers - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

Irene Hamilton - NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

Cameron Cueva Clarke - MISERY - Naut Human Productions 4%

Douglas Ullman, Jr. - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 4%

Janine Sunday - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 4%

Jamie smithson - APPROPRIATE - Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre, Olney Theatre Center 3%

Julia Wheeler Lennon - COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre 3%

Natalya Lynette Rathnam - INHERIT THE WIND - Arena Stage 3%

Galen Williams - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 2%

Wildlin Pierrevil - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 2%

Jeffrey Rashad - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 1%

Stanley Andrew Jackson - FREMONT AVE. - Arena Stage 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

FROZEN - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 42%

FINDING NEMO - Fauquier Community Theatre 27%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Arlington Players 20%

A BACKSTAGE CHRISTMAS - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

JOURNEY STAGE - The British Players 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 28%

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY - Adventure Theatre MTC 13%

12 DANCING PRINCESSES - Creative Cauldron 12%

NOT YOUR MOTHER'S GOOSE! - Adventure Theatre MTC 11%

FROSTY THE SNOW MAN - Adventure Theatre MTC 9%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 9%

AESOP'S FABLES - Adventure Theatre MTC 8%

MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS - Creative Cauldron 7%

YOU'LL SEE - Solas Nua & Branar 2%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Roguish Players 19%

St. Mark's Players 15%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Reston Community Players 8%

Sterling Playmakers 7%

Rockville Musical Theatre 6%

Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab II 2%

NOVA Nightsky Theater 2%

Wildwood Summer Theatre 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

Journey Stage 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

The British Players 1%

Next Generation Arts Council 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Signature Theatre 31%

Ford's Theatre 13%

Arena Stage 12%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 8%

Triune Entertainment 7%

Creative Cauldron 5%

Triune Entertainment 5%

Keegan Theatre 5%

NextStop Theatre Company 5%

Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Naut Human Productions 3%

Solas Nua 2%

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 19% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% 2 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone