Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: MAMMA MIA at The National Theatre
Through the continuation of its 25th Anniversary North American Tour, Mamma Mia commands the disco-glam stage as if it were still 1999.
It’s not often that a musical sparks a singular, undeniable joy in audiences around the world equally. Even more rare to sustain that vitalic spark for over 25 years and yet, the hit musical from the ABBA songbook seems to have achieved just that. Through the continuation of its 25th Anniversary North American Tour, Mamma Mia commands the disco-glam stage as if it were still 1999. The beloved tale hits The National Theatre with energy, spunk, and a whole lot of fun as Sophie’s determined effort to find her dad brings Donna’s old flames back to the Greek Isle on which they met.
Mamma Mia was first conceptualized by producer Judy Craymer in the 1980s while working with ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus on the musical Chess. Though initially a bit hesitant, Andersson and Ulvaeus authorized use of their catalogue, and the stage show was built. Its London (and world) premiere in March 1999 caught a spark that still burns today with over 10,000 performances and counting on the West End. A few years later, Mamma Mia made its way across the pond, debuting on Broadway in 2001, where it became the 8th longest running Broadway show in history (at the time of its closing). The stage show set a record, premiering in more cities and in more languages worldwide faster than any other musical in history. As if that weren’t enough, the 2008 film version starring Meryl Streep was the highest-grossing musical film worldwide at the time. It’s innately clear that Mamma Mia is a global sensation, and for good reason.
Though not the first of its kind, Mamma Mia is often credited as a pioneer in the jukebox musical, a format that has dominated Broadway in recent years. And to date, it remains one of the most well-executed of the bunch. Taking the entirety of its score from existing ABBA music, Mamma Mia features hits like Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All, and, of course, the titular tune, Mamma Mia, along with a host of other well-curated songs (my personal favorite, not quite deep cut, Under Attack). But what this musical supervision possesses that others seem to lack is an ability to integrate already popular songs into a story naturally.
Catherine Johnson’s book comedically chronicles the eve of Sophie’s Greek Isle wedding, to which she blindly invites three middle-aged men who might be her dad according to an old diary of her mother, Donna’s. When, unbeknownst to Donna, her former flames arrive in the paradise she built, a wave of love, friendship, and identity crises washes over the wedding plans. Johnson’s book is expertly easy to follow and mostly perfectly paced, providing a sidesplitting escape for audiences.
On the coat tails of the musical's 25th Anniversary Broadway Reprise in 2025, this North American Tour breathes new energy into the silver jubilee of Mamma Mia. Phyllida Lloyd’s original directions and Anthony Van Laast’s choreography haven’t changed much, nor do they need to – their electricity is sustained, and the true ensemble piece is reborn in the hands of this new cast, who most importantly look like they’re having a blast.
Leading the cast, Jessica Crouch’s (Donna) rockstar-like vocals (particularly on the showstopping Winner Takes It All) and sense of self set the tone. As her daughter Sophie, Juliette M. Ojeda is concurrently youthfully innocent and hungry for self-discovery. Rounding out the Donna and the Dynamos trio is the scene-stealing Jalynn Steele (Tanya) and the irreverent Kayla Ryan Walsh (Rosie). As a pair, the two have an undeniable chemistry that allows the comedic aspects to particularly soar. As for the trinity of dads, Rob Hancock’s Harry is endearingly fun-loving, while the quirk in Leland Burnett’s Bill leads to a fun dynamic with Sophie. Victor Wallace lends his gritty vocals to his performance as Sam Carmichael, exquisitely matching that of Crouch in duets.
Akin to direction, Mamma Mia is technically the same show you know and love. Mark Thompson’s production design, complete with Aegean blues and whites transports audiences to the isles. The sheer amount of costumes and level of artistry contained within each, especially Donna and the Dynamos jumpsuits, is impressive to say the least.
Mamma Mia has been and always will be the most fun you can have at the theatre. From the vivacious characters to the iconic costumes to the anthems that leave you dancing in the aisles – Mamma Mia is an event in itself. And its 25th Anniversary turn in DC is no different.
Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes including one intermission.
Recommended for ages 6 and up.
Mamma Mia runs through November 15, 2026 at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20004.
Photo by Joan Marcus
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