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Celeste Arias to Replace Melanie Field in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Arias previously appeared in Hedda Gabler at The Old Globe and in the film The Post, and Field's exit follows a family emergency.
Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced that actor Celeste Arias will be joining the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Actor Melanie Field, originally announced as Hippolyta/Titania, has had to step away from the production due to an urgent family matter.
'I am utterly heartbroken to be departing this magical production. Thank you to Simon, the cast and crew, and the entire staff for their unwavering support and endless generosity,' says Field. 'My love and spirit stay with my beloved STC family, and I cannot wait to return again.'
“We wish Melanie and her family all the best at this time,' says Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “While it is, of course, very sad to see her depart, we have been incredibly lucky to have an actor of Celeste's caliber willing and available to jump into the role so quickly. I'm excited about all she'll bring to fairy land and beyond.”
Celeste Arias's credits include Hedda Gabler at The Old Globe opposite Katie Holmes, and most recently The Public Theater's 'What's Past is Prologue' reading series presentation of Conversations in Tusculum.
About the Play
In A Midsummer Night's Dream, lives are thrown topsy-turvy when four young Athenians flee into a forest ruled by mischievous fairies hell-bent on sowing confusion and merriment. Add a mysterious love potion, a befuddled group of amateur actors, and the miraculous transformation of a man into a donkey and you have Shakespeare's most magical romantic comedy. Simon Godwin directs this joyous production, surrounding The Acting Company with eye-popping puppetry directed and designed by Basil Twist (My Neighbour Totoro) and featured puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The production begins preview performances December 4.
About Celeste Arias
NEW YORK: Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic Theater Co.), Superstitions (New Ohio), Uncle Vanya (Hunter Theater Project), The Three Seagulls or MASHAMASHAMASHA! (HERE). REGIONAL: Hedda Gabler, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Uncle Vanya (The Old Globe), The Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep). FILM: The Post, The Big Sick, Rebel in the Rye, Kate Can't Swim. TV: Paper Girls (Amazon), NOS4A2 (AMC), Evil, The Code, Bull, The Good Wife (CBS). MFA Yale School of Drama.
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