International Circus Artists of Duel Reality Arrive in D.C. Next Month

Shakespeare Theatre Company announced the international cast of Duel Reality by The 7 Fingers, a high-flying theatrical take on Romeo and Juliet, which comes to Harman Hall July 1 - 20, 2025. Members of the cast come from more than 10 countries, including Argentina, Guatemala, Sweden, France, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and more.

Originally created by The 7 Fingers (also known as Les 7 Doigts de la main, from Montréal, Québec) in collaboration with Virgin Voyages, Duel Reality is directed by Shana Carroll, the co-Founder and Artistic Director of The 7 Fingers and the Tony Award-nominated co-choreographer and circus designer for Water for Elephants on Broadway.

Acrobatic and aerial artists from around the world come together for a dramatic tale of two feuding families told through battles of skill and daring and high-flying competition in an acrobatic sports arena. Duel Reality has toured the world and now brings its signature flair and acrobatic magic to Washington, D.C. The one-act, nonstop production is “a perfect summer diversion for the whole family” (MIXYPLIX) and “manages a beautiful retelling of the classic tale for Shakespeare lovers and non-lovers alike” (BroadwayWorld Seattle).

The cast features:

Vitor Martinez Silva

Gerardo Gutierrez

Michelle Hernandez

Miliève Modin-Brisebois

Daniela Corradi

Ashleigh Roper

Santiago Rivera

Adam Fullick

Anton Persson (through July 6)

Nino Bartolini (begins July 8)

Einar Kling Odencrants (through July 6)

Colin Vuillèmes (begins July 8)

Carlos Francos Péré

Méghane Poulet

Joining Carroll on the creative team are musical director and composer Colin Gagné, lighting designer Alexander Nichols, Costume Designer Camille Thibault-Bédard, production director Maude St-Pierre, technical director Simon Carrière, technical coordinator Audrey Belzile, assistant to the Artistic Director Anna Kichtchenko, acrobatic coach Francisco Cruz, tour manager Pauline Baud-Guillard, technical director/sound Delphine Quenneville, rigger Benoît Rouillard, and LX operators Florent Pattou.

Duel Reality was originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages, with commissioning partner ArtsEmerson.

