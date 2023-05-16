IN Series Opera Reveals Season Lineup

IN Series Opera has announced its 2023-24 season, "Resurrection," with five innovative productions that continue to push the boundaries of music, theater, and drama. The season, opening on September 23, examines the concept of hope in all its forms. For more information, visit www.inseries.org

"This season explores 'resurrection,' bearing out the idea that the making of art is itself an audacious act of hope, of faith, of believing that from nothing something can be made," Artistic Director Timothy Nelson said. "Art is the purest form of the literal 'resurrection,' and this season we celebrate that in bold, brave, and inspiring ways."

The season kicks off with the tragicomedy Alceste, running September 23 - October 1 at Dupont Underground, Gala Hispanic Theatre, and the Baltimore Theatre Project. IN Series reimagines Euripides' iconic work of theatre, written at the dawn of the art form, with a score by G. F. Handel. Originally composed to accompany a now lost 18th century translation of Alceste, IN Series will present the first production combining the score and prose.

In another mashup of legendary theater works, IN Series continues the season with The Promised End, combining Verdi's REQUIEM with Shakespeare's King Lear. The production is part of the inaugural Shakespeare Everywhere Festival, and will be presented at Source Theatre and the Baltimore Theatre Project November 17 - December 17. The work was first presented in 2018, when it was named the #1 classical music event of the year by the Washington Post.

In celebration of 100 years of bilateral relationships between the United States and Mexico, IN Series presents Las Místicas de Mexico, March 9 - 24 at Dupont Underground and the Mexican Cultural Institute Baltimore. Contemporary voices of Mexican women creatives accentuate the poetry of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, songs of María Grever, images by Frida Kahlo, and more in an immersive art installation. Las Místicas de Mexico is presented in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Institute.

IN Series presents the second installment of their Monteverdi Trilogy with The Return of Ulysses | Song of My Father May 11 - June 2 at Source Theatre and the Baltimore Theater Project. The classic story of Trojan War hero Ulysses is retold with interviews from Vietnam War veterans and Thai contemporary dance company 18 Monkeys. The production honors the lives lost in Vietnam sixty years ago with Southeast Asian Kohn dance, newly-commissioned arrangements of popular Vietnam era songs by composer Emily Lau in the style of Monteverdi madrigals and the words of Vietnamese-American poet Ocean Vuong.

The season closes with the U.S. premiere of An Alcestiade, summer 2024 in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md. Composed by Louise Talma, with a libretto by Thornton Wilder (Our Town), the landmark opera tells the story of Euripides' life after death. IN Series partners with the Library of Congress in a return to the story of Alceste, encapsulating the theme of Resurrection.