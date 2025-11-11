Heritage Signature Chorale To Mark 26th Season With Concert Introducing The HSC Chamber Singers

Fresh off the heels of its 25th Silver Anniversary Season, The Heritage Signature Chorale will press forward with its 26th Season Fall Concert: Reaching New Horizons introducing The HSC Chamber Singers on Saturday, November 22, 2025, 6 p.m. at First United Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 945 G Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001.

This concert will feature the music of John Stoddard, Adolphus Hailstork, L. L. Fleming, Robert Shaw, Cedric Dent, Leonard De Paur Moses Hogan, Hall Johnson and Ralph Carmichael.

Ranging in a variety of contrasting styles, the repertoire for this concert represents the diversity of the Black choral experience, from spirituals, anthems, and concert works. This concert is our season-opening concert. It is the 1st of 2 performances in our Curator's Choice Series - Innovative concerts highlighting diverse voices. This new series will be composed of a new, eclectic chamber orchestra, solo instrumental, solo vocal, and chamber chorus music programming, highlighting HSC's core mission. With this performance, we launch the newly-formed HSC Chamber Singers - a preeminent, intimate, vocal ensemble performing a wide range of music styles with refined musicality and technique.