Here is a List of Washington D.C. Theaters Whose Doors Are Open to Protesters

As protests against police brutality continue around the country, many theatre spaces are opening their doors to provide safe spaces for protesters seeking respite from the demonstrations.

Here is a list of theater spaces in Washington D.C. whose doors are open to protesters.

Location: 1101 Sixth St. SW

Time: Open 12pm-5pm

We will be opening our lobby (located at 1101 Sixth St. SW) today until 5 p.m. for protesters to grab water and use the restroom. Staff will be present to ensure that everyone is social distancing and maintaining safety guidelines. We will also be open Friday from 12 - 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HtKA0XsWAf - Arena Stage (@arenastage) June 4, 2020

Woolly Mammoth

Location: 641 D St. NW

Time: 12pm- 1 hour before curfew, beginning Friday, June 5

Thank you for holding us accountable. Our lobby will be open for those participating in the protests starting tomorrow, Friday June 5 - Sunday June 7 from 12pm until 1 Hour Before Curfew. #OpenYourLobby pic.twitter.com/bhti0Zxodx - Woolly Mammoth (@woollymammothtc) June 4, 2020

Studio Theatre

Location: 14th & P Streets NW

Time: Open June 4, 2pm-6pm

We are opening our building today, June 4, from 2pm to 6pm for protesters to use our bathrooms and take a break. We ask that everyone wear a mask and use P St entrance. Capacity will be limited to provide space for social distancing. Staff will be onsite to help. #OpenYourLobby pic.twitter.com/2NjNStGXwy - Studio Theatre (@Studio_Theatre) June 4, 2020

