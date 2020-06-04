Here is a List of Washington D.C. Theaters Whose Doors Are Open to Protesters

As protests against police brutality continue around the country, many theatre spaces are opening their doors to provide safe spaces for protesters seeking respite from the demonstrations.

Here is a list of theater spaces in Washington D.C. whose doors are open to protesters.

Arena Stage

Location: 1101 Sixth St. SW

Time: Open 12pm-5pm

Woolly Mammoth

Location: 641 D St. NW

Time: 12pm- 1 hour before curfew, beginning Friday, June 5

Studio Theatre

Location: 14th & P Streets NW

Time: Open June 4, 2pm-6pm


