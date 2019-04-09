HELLO, DOLLY! Brings the Parade to The Kennedy Center Starting June 4

Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award winning Best Musical Revival, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces casting for the Washington, D.C. run of the national tour starring Tony Award winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley. Hello, Dolly! begins performances at the Kennedy Center Opera House on June 4, 2019 and plays through July 7, 2019. Tickets, currently on sale, are available in person at the Kennedy Center box office, by visiting www.kennedy-center.org, or by calling 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

Ms. Buckley will be joined by Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner (Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina).

The ensemble will feature Maddy Apple, Daniel Beeman, Brittany Bohn, Giovanni Bonaventura, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Whitney Cooper, Julian DeGuzman, Wally Dunn, Alexandra Frohlinger, Dan Horn, Corey Hummerston, Madison Johnson, Nathan Keen, Beth Kirkpatrick, Ben Lanham, Ian Liberto, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore, and Connor Wince.

Led by four-time Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre 12 times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

Hello, Dolly! will be performed Tuesday, June 4 Sunday, July 7, 2019 with 7:30 p.m. performances on Tuesday Sunday evenings and 1:30 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. The week of July 1, Hello, Dolly! will be performed Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with 1:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You