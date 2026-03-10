Shakespeare Theatre Company Extends Run of OTHELLO

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced that an additional week of performances has been added to its upcoming production of Othello. Directed by STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin, the production features Wendell Pierce in the title role, alongside Ben Turner, Olivia Cygan, Melanie Field, and Lucas Iverson. Othello begins previews on May 19, at STC’s Harman Hall, and runs through June 28.

In Shakespeare’s towering tragedy about the power of words to kill, Venice is scandalized when its protector, Othello (Pierce), elopes with a nobleman’s daughter, while his most trusted lieutenant, Iago, seethes after being passed over for a promotion. Vengeful Iago (Turner) speaks a word and contorts the world: transforming Othello’s faithful wife into an adulteress and upright men into beasts.

Pierce is familiar to audiences because of his captivating performances on screen, including The Wire, Treme, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, as well as CBS's Elsbeth and Starz's Raising Kanan, part of the Power franchise. His lengthy stage career has encapsulated both classic and modern works, from an early role at STC to a Tony Award-nominated turn in Death of a Salesman, the first Black actor to play Willy Loman on Broadway. Pierce will also be honored with STC’s Will Award for Classical Theatre at the company’s annual All the World’s a Stage gala on April 13.