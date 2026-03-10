1st Stage to Present Lauren Yee's YOUNG AMERICANS

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joe and Jenny, a young immigrant couple, embark on a cross-country drive to their new home, bonding over roadside landmarks, motels, and surprisingly memorable stops at IHOP. Two decades later, Joe retraces that same journey with their 19-year-old daughter, Lucy. As these parallel road trips unfold—separated by twenty years—a vivid portrait of a family, their past, and the lengths we go for the people we love begins to unfold.

The 1st Stage production of Young Americans features returning 1st Stage artists Jasmine Joy Brooks (The Mamalogues), Surasree Das (Birthday Candles, The Lake Effect), and Shawn Sebastian Naar (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Piano Lesson). The production is directed by Nikki Mirza.

The design team includes: scenic design by Debra Kim Sivigny, associate scenic design and projection design by Sophie Smrcka, lighting design by Emily Pann, sound design by Adam Mendelson, costume design by Paris Washington, props design by Erica Bass, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

Young Americans will run at 1st Stage from April 9-26, 2026 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.