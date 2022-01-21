Gemma New & Gianandrea Noseda to Lead the NSO in February Programs

The National Symphony Orchestra will continues its Classical series this February with three subscription programs at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, two of which are conducted by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda. Gemma New, who made her acclaimed NSO debut in 2019, returns to lead the month's first set of concerts that also feature superstar violin soloist Jennifer Koh. NSO subscriptions are available here or by calling (202) 416-8500. Individual tickets are also available for purchase on the Kennedy Center's website.

On February 3 and 5, Gemma New helms a program that opens with Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and closes with Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5. Jennifer Koh, a tireless advocate for new music, joins the orchestra as soloist for the world premiere of Missy Mazzoli's Violin Concerto (Procession), an NSO co-commission with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. New, Koh, and the NSO also bring this program to Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia on February 4, as part of the NSO's three-concert series at the new venue this season.

From February 17-19, Gianandrea Noseda conducts the Third Symphony of 19th-century French composer Louise Farrenc, described by The Guardian as "as impressively energetic and structurally satisfying as any of Mendelssohn's or Schumann's symphonies." The program also includes Joseph Haydn's Sinfonia Concertante, which features four NSO principal musicians-violinist Marissa Regni, cellist David Hardy, oboist Nicholas Stovall, and bassoonist Sue Heineman-as soloists, and Carl Maria von Weber's Overture to the romantic opera, Oberon.

The month closes with a different Noseda-led program on February 24, 26, and 27. In a surprising twist, these concerts pair Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 and Heitor Villa-Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4, the latter of which fuses traces of Bach's works with elements of traditional Brazilian music. The program is anchored by Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4, which is inspired by the composer's earlier song "Das himmlische Leben" ("The Heavenly Life"). Soprano Katerina Burton will be the soloist for this masterpiece.

NSO CLASSICAL CONCERTS IN FEBRUARY 2022



Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. - At Capital One Hall

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gemma New, conductor

Jennifer Koh, violin

Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Missy Mazzoli Violin Concerto (Procession)

(NSO Co-Commission, World Premiere)

Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5

The Washington Post described Gemma New's 2019 NSO debut as "meticulously calibrated beauty." Now, the New Zealand-born conductor leads the world premiere of Missy Mazzoli's Violin Concerto (Procession), commissioned by the NSO and performed by superstar Jennifer Koh. The evening closes with Sibelius' Symphony No. 5, which was commissioned by the Finnish government in honor of the composer's 50th birthday (December 8, 1915), now declared a national holiday.

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. - Coffee Concert

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Marissa Regni, violin

David Hardy, cello

Nicholas Stovall, oboe

Sue Heineman, bassoon

Carl Maria von Weber Oberon Overture

Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante

Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 3

NSO principal musicians take the spotlight in Haydn's Sinfonia Concertante-a cross between a symphony and an instrumental concerto. Then Gianandrea Noseda conducts the energetic Third Symphony by Louise Farrenc. Though often overlooked, Farrenc flourished at the center of 19th-century Parisian music-admired in her lifetime as a teacher, scholar, and brilliant composer.

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Katerina Burton, soprano

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4

Three Fourths! Gianandrea Noseda opens the program with Bach's G major Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, a staple of the repertory that has influenced countless composers. Listen for traces of the famous work in Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4, Villa-Lobos' symphonic blend of Bach and the passions of Brazil, as well as Mahler's heavenly Symphony No. 4, also in G major.

Artists and performances are subject to change.

TICKET INFORMATION



Tickets ($15-$98) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

As the Kennedy Center moves towards a full re-opening, it continues to prioritize the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

For full program information regarding the NSO classical 2021-2022 season, please see the website here.

For more information about the NSO, visit nationalsymphony.org.