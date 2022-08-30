Ford's Theatre Performances Of THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Begin Next Month

Ford's Theatre Society announced full casting and the design team for Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful, September 23 - October 16, 2022. Directed by Michael Wilson, this classic American drama is a compelling portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.

The production features Nancy Robinette (The Carpetbagger's Children, Driving Miss Daisy) as Mrs. Carrie Watts and Joe Mallon (A Christmas Carol) as Ludie Watts, with Kimberly Gilbert as Jessie Mae Watts (Jefferson's Garden, The Laramie Project, Born Yesterday).

Tickets for in-person performances of The Trip to Bountiful are now on sale and range from $18 to $48. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 40. The production is recommended for ages 13 and older.

"This play was originally slated for our 2020-21 season-a season we were unable to produce due to the pandemic. Once we returned to producing, Bountiful's themes of resilience in the face of change, memory, inner strength, forgiveness, and empathy guided our commitment and resolve to produce this American Classic in the eve of its 70th anniversary," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "These themes and the incandescent journey of Carrie Watts highlight the enduring power of the human spirit and the inescapable impact of time."

"Like most classics, The Trip to Bountiful entertains and instructs audiences of all ages," says director Michael Wilson. "The play's enduring popularity derives from its narrative that is both personal and epic. Its domestic situations and recognizable characters inspire an immediate intimacy; yet, Carrie Watts' quest for home holds the stuff of myth. I am thrilled to create this new production for Ford's with such a distinguished cast, most especially Nancy Robinette, a national treasure who whose luminous work I have admired for twenty-five years."

A Pulitzer-prize winning and Oscar-winning screenwriter, Horton Foote left an indelible mark on chronicling American life through his plays and films. The Trip to Bountiful premiered as a teleplay on NBC in 1953, starring Lillian Gish as Carrie Watts. The play had its Broadway premiere later that year with the same cast, which also included Eva Marie Saint.

Set in 1950's Houston, Texas where Carrie Watts lives with her son, Ludie Watts and daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae, Carrie longs to visit the small Texas town of her youth, Bountiful, which she refers to as "home", just once before she dies. While Ludie and Jessie Mae try to keep her from making the journey for financial and health reasons, the dynamic between these two and Mrs. Watts serves to highlight the power of memory, a common theme in Horton Foote's body of work, and human resilience in the face of unsurmountable obstacles.

The cast is directed by Michael Wilson, recognized as the foremost interpreter of Horton Foote's works. Wilson directed the 2013 Tony Award-winning revival of The Trip to Bountiful with Cisely Tyson.

Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee (Death of a Salesman, The Glass Menagerie) creates the microcosm of Mrs. Carrie Watts, exploring the duality of her fearless pursuit of going back "home" and the claustrophobic environment of her daily life. Capturing the dichotomy of Houston and Bountiful in the 1950s with the nostalgia and evocative mood of the storyline, Mr. Mackabee presents Mrs. Watts' journey with thoughtful simplicity.

Costume Designer Ivania Stack (Jefferson's Gardens, Silent Sky) dresses Mrs. Carrie Watts reflecting this duality with "home" attire and her former self which shines in vintage silhouettes of the 50s.

The Ford's Theatre design team for The Trip to Bountiful also includes Lighting Designer Rui Rita (The Laramie Project, The Guard, A Christmas Carol, others), Sound Designer John Gromada (Tony Award-nominated for Best Sound Design for Broadway's The Trip to Bountiful, Ford's Necessary Sacrifices Radio Play, A Christmas Carol Radio Play, others), Hair and Make-Up Designer Danna Rosedahl (Fences) and Dialects and Voice Director Lynn Watson (The Laramie Project, Parade, others). The production team also includes Production Stage Manager Brandon Prendergast and Assistant Stage Manager Julia Singer.

Audio-described performances of The Trip to Bountiful are October 5 at 7:30 p.m. and October 15 at 2:00 p.m. A sign-interpreted performance is October 13 at 7:30 p.m. Accessible seating is available in both the rear orchestra and balcony sections.

Beginning September 23, 2022, all performances of The Trip to Bountiful will be captioned via the GalaPro App. GalaPro is available from the App Store or Google Play and allows patrons to access captioning on demand through their phone or tablet device. Patrons set their phones to airplane mode and connect to the local GalaPro Wifi network before the performance begins. More information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193854®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fords.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/visit/accessibility/galapro-captioning.

Student matinees for The Trip to Bountiful are October 6 and 13 at 11:00 a.m. Learn more on the Ford's Theatre website.

Free First Preview: September 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Ford's Theatre partners with TodayTix to give out free tickets for the first performance of each mainstage production in our theatrical season. Tickets are available via the TodayTix app, beginning 10:00 a.m. ET on September 16 for the September 23, 7:30 p.m. performance of The Trip to Bountiful. Visit www.fords.org/free for lottery entry details.

