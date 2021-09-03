Ferruccio Furlanetto to Make Washington National Opera Debut in COSI FAN TUTTE

Legendary Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto will make his Washington National Opera debut as Don Alfonso in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Così fan tutte. Furlanetto has sung at every major opera house and festival in the world, and has been praised by critics for his vast range, thundering vocal power, and renowned acting. Furlanetto joins WNO's all-star cast, playing opposite Ana María Martínez, who returns to WNO following a decade's absence in her role debut as Despina. Soprano Laura Wilde and mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb make their WNO debuts as sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella. Tenor Kang Wang and baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky take on the roles of Ferrando and Guglielmo. Così fan tutte runs from March 12-26, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater.

The change comes after the WNO reached agreement with the Metropolitan Opera to release Owens from his commitment so he can make his Met role debut as Philippe II in Verdi's Don Carlos. "WNO is pleased to have come to an agreement with The Met so that Eric can make this important Met role debut, following his critically-acclaimed performance at WNO in 2018. And we are thrilled to welcome Ferruccio to WNO for the first time," said Artistic Director Francesca Zambello. "This entire cast is one for the ages - we are excited to bring Mozart's great 'rom-com' to our audience with such extraordinary artists."

This production of Così fan tutte is directed by Alison Moritz with conductor Erina Yashima in her American operatic debut. Visit WNO's website for complete production details and casting information.