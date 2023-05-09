FRAN TAPIA NOMINATED FOR THE HELEN HAYES AWARDS, AS OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL For On Your Feet En Español.

Fran Tapia has been nominated for the Helen Hayes AWARDS, as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical for ON YOUR FEET ¡En Español! for her role as Gloria Fajardo, Gloria Estefan's mother. The Awards celebration will take place on Monday, May 22nd, at The Anthem auditorium in Washington, DC.

Fran Tapia as Gloria Fajardo performing Mi Tierra at GALA Theatre.

Photo Credit: Daniel Martinez

The Helen Hayes AWARDS 2023, recognizes the work of 131 eligible productions presented in the 2022 calendar year. There are Awards given in dozens of categories including for performance, writing, directing, design, and production. The Awards are divided into Helen and Hayes Awards. Performances with a majority non-Union cast are considered for Helen Awards, and those with a majority Union cast are considered for Hayes Awards. Nominations are the result of 40 carefully vetted judges considering 39 musicals, 97 plays and 38 world premieres.

Fran Tapia as Gloria Fajardo performing If I Never Got To Tell You.

Photo Credit: Daniel Martinez

ON YOUR FEET! La historia de Emilio y Gloria Estefan ¡EN ESPAÑOL! has been nominated in 15 different categories, and is leading in nominations this year. Fran is nominated for a Helen Award as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical. This nomination is a recognition for her talent, versatility and professionalism.

Fran Tapia has been nominated for her role as Gloria Fajardo in the On Your Feet Spanish-language world premiere at the GALA Hispanic Theater in Washington DC during 2022. This production was directed, choreographed and produced by Puerto Rican Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF! Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community.

Luis Salgado (Director & Choreographer), Hugo Medrano (Producing Artistic Director at GALA) & Walter Bobby McCoy (Music Director).

Photo credit: Stan Weinstein

Fran's performance in "On Your Feet" ¡En Español! has received great reviews and high praise from audiences and critics alike:

"immeasurable fervor and grace. She stunned the audience with her breathtaking vocal performance and stage presence" DCMetro Theater Arts

"the show's cathartic showstopper "If I Never Got to Tell You" with Fran Tapia, a standout as Gloria's bitter mother." The Washington Post

"a steely, perceptive performance... unforgettable in its emotional power." BroadwayWorld

"Tapia shows us a versatility that can carry two versions of herself across time, space, and spirit"... "the dynamite Fran Tapia". Washington City Paper

Fran Tapia (Gloria Fajardo), Gaby Albo (Gloria Estefan) & Samuel Garnica (Emilio Estefan)

Photo Credit: Daniel Martinez

Her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo (Gloria Estefan's Mother) is both heartwarming and powerful, and her singing and performing skills are impressive. Proof of this is the fact that earlier this year, she won the BroadwayWorld Washington DC Award in the same category: Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for On Your Feet, voted by the public.

Fran Tapia (Gloria Fajardo). Photo credit Stan Weinstein

Tapia's nomination for the Helen Hayes Awards 2023 is linked to her hard work, dedication, and talent. She is an ambassador for Chilean Musical Theater, and her nomination shows the influence of Latin American artists in the global theater industry. Fran is also the first Chilean artist to participate in a Broadway tour and has visited more than 75 cities in the United States in a leading role with more than 117 shows performed.

Fran Tapia & Emilio Estefan visiting the On Your Feet Broadway National Tour in Naples, Florida.

The next steps for Fran are to be part of the cast of a new production of In The Heights on late May. The show will be playing at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 14th to July 2nd, and will be directed by Valeria Cossu. Right after this, Fran will return to the National Tour of On Your Feet for it´s next stop in Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, from July 20th to August 19th 2023.

Best of luck to Fran on her nomination!

Instagram: @franciscatl