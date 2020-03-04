Embracing Arlington Arts Launches Theater/Arts Management Education Podcast Series

Embracing Arlington Arts is proud to announce the launch of a new one-of-a-kind podcast series - The Theater/Arts Management Education Series - as a component of the weekly Podcast show "Embracing Arlington Arts Talks." "We know that many high schools and universities do not have tons of resource materials on the theater and arts management industries, and we want to help fill that gap so that these students are aware of the rewards and challenges of a career in the theater business," stated the non-profit's President Janet Kopenhaver.

The aim is to offer special topical series on Theater and Arts Management topics featuring experts in the industry in the DC region. This could include producing a show from start to finish, insight into marketing and social media best practices, roles and challenges of being a Managing Director, and so much more. Suggestions and requests for specific series will be solicited from students and young professionals in the industry.

The first series launched earlier this year: a 5-part "Artistic Director STEAM AHEAD" series featuring the Artistic Directors of the most successful theater organizations in the DC region who imparted their insight and wisdom about the performing arts industry. Those featured were Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's; Eric Schaeffer, Signature Theatre; Molly Smith, Arena Stage; Ryan Rilette, Round House Theatre; and Chil Kong, Adventure Theatre. These stellar professionals answered questions about their careers, their respective theater organizations, insight into the day-to-day running of a theater, changes they have noticed in the industry over the last decades and much more.

This series, and all future ones, can be heard on several podcast platforms: Libsyn, ApplePodcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify.





