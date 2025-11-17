Eddie Izzard's HAMLET to Have Limited Engagement at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a limited engagement of Tony Award-nominee Eddie Izzard's Hamlet. Following her triple-extended New York run, a box office record-breaking run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, a six-week London run, and sold-out runs in San Francisco and Seattle, Izzard performs her solo performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet at STC's Klein Theatre March 27 through April 5, 2026. Eddie Izzard's limited engagement at STC is part of a newly announced North American tour, which includes runs in Los Angeles, Austin, and Toronto (with more cities to be announced).

Hamlet marks Izzard's second solo show following her sold-out run of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews in New York and at The Garrick Theatre in London's West End. Izzard's performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet sees her take on 23 characters in an incredibly unique re-telling of the iconic play. The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Izzard portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, and fools in “An impressive sweeping performance” (The London Telegraph).

Hamlet is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, with whom Eddie Izzard also collaborated on the highly successful Great Expectations.

Known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner, and activist, Eddie Izzard's career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

The design team for Hamlet consists of Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich with Anthony Forchielli (lighting), Eliza Thompson (music), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by West Beth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

