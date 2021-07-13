Dave Chappelle Documentary to Screen at the Kennedy Center Next Month

The Kennedy Center today announced the screening of 2019 Mark Twin Prize recipient Dave Chappelle's documentary on Sunday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. in the Concert Hall. The untitled Pilot Boy Production documentary is produced by Dave Chappelle and produced and directed by Oscar® and Emmy®-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory). The film takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement, and the remarkable leadership of the town's youth who started weekly marches and rallies. This special screening will be accompanied by remarks from the filmmakers, Steve Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Dave Chappelle.

Fueled by the murder of George Floyd, shut-in by the closures of business and unable to perform around the country, the movie follows Chappelle as he provides the community he calls home with two things desperately needed in difficult times-economic and comic relief. What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor's cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends, and fellow comedians. Ultimately, Chappelle's cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry.

Directed by Ohio-based Reichert and Bognar, Academy Award® and Primetime Emmy®-⁠winning documentarians, the film signifies an important chapter in their decades-long career.

"Dave is our neighbor. We see him in the grocery store, and on the street. When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice," said Reichert. "This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time-it just felt right."

"Dave and his friends entrusted our team of amazing young filmmakers from Ohio with intimate moments which enabled us to create a moving portrait of artists as they navigated a time of fear and isolation," said Bognar.