Dark Horse Theatre Company to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Dark Horse Theatre Company will stage a black box production of Annie Baker's 'Circle Mirror Transformation', the story of five strangers in a small town in Vermont who embark on a unique journey through a community center drama class.

Community center director Marty (Carole Preston) helms a weekly adult creative drama class comprised of a recently divorced, carpenter named Schultz (Ken Gilfillan), a magnetic former actress Teresa (Jackie Jacobi), Marty's intellectual husband James (Randall Kish), and self-conscious high schooler Lauren (Arden DiManno). Through a series of seemingly trivial acting exercises, quiet wars are waged, comedy ensues, emotional wounds are nursed, and healing is finally able to begin. Playwright Baker takes the audience on a riveting and transcendent journey through the mundane into the profound.

"The first time I read this play, I couldn't put it down. It is such a compelling, revealing, and balanced piece of work. This is a gifted and intentional playwright, who left so much room for discoveries to be made. You'll notice an additional nuance every time you see it." says Director Natasha Parnian. "The actors in the cast are truthful and talented. As a matter of fact, they are fearless- which is required for this play. Dark Horse is very happy to have them as guest artists for this production. We guarantee an introspective experience and some interesting post-show discussion." and "If you want a unique theatre-going experience that doesn't cost you and arm and a leg, give us a try. Our company is constantly expanding the world of the play. We do this through experiential elements. Come check it out."

DETAILS

Featuring: Wendy Renee Cade, Arden DiManno, Ken Gilfillan, Randall Kish, and Carole Preston

Directed by: Natasha Parnian

Stage Manager: Peyton Johnston



Performances include post-show talkbacks with the cast and crew.

FOR AUDIENCE MEMBERS AGED 14 and UP

APRIL 17th - 18th 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM

At Artspace Herndon

750 Center St

Herndon, VA 20170

APRIL 24th - MAY 9th 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM

Additional 2:30 PM Matinee performance on Saturday 5/9

At Grace in The Plains

6507 Main St

The Plains, VA 20198

Tickets available at www.darkhorseva.com/shows, at the door, and at our box office (703)-537-1071

General tickets are $20. Student and Military tickets are $15 with a valid ID.

Parking is ample and free.

Find ticket specials on their facebook, instagram, and on twitter @DarkHorseVA





