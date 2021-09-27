DPE Stands in Solidarity with IATSE Members Demanding a Fair Deal from the AMPTP
'They deserve a fair contract that addresses basic work standards like reasonable time between shifts, meal breaks, liveable wages, and fair benefits.'
Department for Professional Employees has released the following statement sharing their support for IATSE.
As a coalition of union professionals, we proudly stand in solidarity with our International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film and television production companies who employ IATSE members.
IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of tv and film productions, and are key to their employers' success. They deserve a fair contract that addresses basic work standards like reasonable time between shifts, meal breaks, liveable wages, and fair benefits.
We are united with IATSE!
Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE) Chair of the General Board
Fedrick Ingram
American Federation of Teachers, Secretary-Treasurer
DPE President
Jennifer Dorning
DPE Treasurer
Everett Kelley
American Federation of Government Employees, National President