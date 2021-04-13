DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS: BRIDGING THE DIVIDE Play Series Begins at Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron presents Difficult Conversations: Bridging the Divide, a new series of original plays. The premise is that in this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to writers in the DMV for inspiration and healing.

Each writer featured in this series has crafted a 10-minute, two-character play about a difficult conversation, mining issues of race, gender identity, politics or religion. Writers will be asked to also write a 10-minute companion piece, re-envisioning the conversation. A facilitated post-performance discussion will help us reflect on how we navigate the difficult terrain that has become our divided nation and community.

Playwright Lisa Hill-Corley is an actor and fiction writer in Northern Virginia. She holds an MFA in fiction from George Mason University, where she was the fiction editor of So to Speak: a feminist journal of language and art. She was a finalist in the Charles Johnson Student Fiction award in Crab Orchard Review. She was also a Managing Editor for Gazing Grain, a feminist press sponsored by GMU Fall for the Book. Her work has appeared in The Oklahoma Review and Diverse Voices Quarterly. Lisa has written for theater as well. Her play, Waste of a Good Wig, was chosen for the inaugural Brown Sugar Bake off Festival for Black Womxn Playwrights. She is also a co-playwright on Tinner Hill: Portraits in Black and White, which was produced at Creative Cauldron.

From Creative Cauldron's Founder Producing Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull: "At this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to creative artists for inspiration and healing. Each original offering in this series invites audiences to bear witness to a difficult conversation, and to open themselves to greater understanding of the harmful and seditious way that racism pervades in our society. With this pilot project, we begin our journey toward re-envisioning our role as theater makers and creative artists, and hopefully work toward a more diverse, inclusive and just artistic community."

All Difficult Conversations readings are live streamed on Creative Cauldron's YouTube channel from Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church VA. Tickets are free, RSVP required. Learn more at creativecauldron.org.