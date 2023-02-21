DC Singer-Songwriter, Elle Mitchell Releases New Single, “Almost The One”

DC-based singer-songwriter, Elle Mitchell, is teaming up with Admk on her latest single, "almost the one." The anti-love song captures the bitter aftertaste of a love gone wrong while also supplying an infectious beat, giving listeners a perfect alternative tune for Valentine's Day. "almost the one" spotlights Elle's bold vocals as they depict a lyrical quarrel between two former lovers coming to terms with their past and reckoning with the reasons they grew apart.

"I loved writing 'almost the one' because, not only is it incredibly fun and catchy, but it allowed me to get in the headspace of making light of a difficult situation. Overall, I think the message of the song is about empowering the listener to be honest with themselves and learn to reclaim the narrative." - Elle Mitchell on upcoming single, "almost the one"

With a soul-bearing voice and penchant for thought-provoking lyrics, Washington, D.C.-based singer-songwriter Elle Mitchell has harbored a lifelong passion for music. Throughout her early years as an artist, the majority of her music lived within the indie-pop genre; however, as she approached adulthood, she began to branch out, exploring her sound more fully and reflecting on what she wanted to share with the world.

In an effort to further expand her musical background, Elle attended New York University's prestigious songwriting program in the summer of 2020, where she collaborated with like-minded artists and composers, honing her artistic passion. She has since teamed up with seasoned producers to create songs she feels represent her unique style the best while evoking a sense of timelessness that appeals to listeners of all ages.

In 2022, shortly after turning 18, Elle released her debut EP, "The End of My Beginning," a testament to the end of her childhood and the notion of "growing up." The collection of songs explores change and individuality, as well as the beauty and uncertainty that comes with it. This release, along with her previous singles, garnered national press attention including Celebmix, Prelude Press, Idobi Radio, and many more.

Elle continues to explore coming-of-age themes, relying heavily on her intuition during her creative process. This allows her to be vulnerable and authentic while connecting with listeners on a personal level. When writing, Elle uses her own experiences to ground her writing process, often asking deep, introspective questions that explore the nuances of reality, reason, and perspective. She is excited to release new music in 2023, inviting fans to live and learn alongside her!