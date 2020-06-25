Creative Cauldron Presents Stay-Home Summer for All Ages

Creative Cauldron presents its 18th summer camp schedule, and for the first time, it's all virtual. No worries about screen exhaustion, this is an engaging and interactive program with all of the same elements that campers have come to know and love at Creative Cauldron! Every day provides an opportunity for campers to work with our seasoned and creative teaching artists in the areas of drama, dance, music and art.

Virtual Camps will be held in the mornings with activities from 9:00 AM - 12 PM each day, and offered in two or three-week theme-based sessions. Campers will be grouped by age (let us know if you have a friend enrolling, and we'll keep you together!) explore science, myth, folklore, music and art based on the theme, and work toward a final recorded zoom performance which will can be shared with family and friends at the end of each three-week session. All camps are hosted by the artists you know and love, like music with Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith, art of all kinds with scenic designed Margie Jervis, and more. All camps are $300/week.

Need a shorter day? In the afternoons we will be offering Mini Camp sessions lasting 1 hour in length and meeting once a day, each week for 5 days. These are $100/for five weekday sessions.

Scholarships and pay-what-you-will options are available to all who need them. We also offer recordings of previous performances on YouTube, evening art classes for adults, a "Community Cauldron" weekly community open mic night. After the tremendous feedback from our partnership with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, and realizing the power that music has to bring us together across racial and cultural divides, we are developing a summer concert series called "Food For the Soul." Along with sharing their musical talents, artists who perform in the series will be encouraged to lend their voices in the fight against racism and sexism. The series will be announced sometime in July.

CAMPS ($300/Week)

"Magical, Mythical Creatures"

June 29 - July 17. Three weeks

Unicorns, dragons, fairies oh my! Wherever your imagination can take you magical, mythical creatures abound. Creative Cauldron returns to one of our most popular Arts Adventure Camp themes as we explore the stories and art of imaginary creatures from ancient legends all over the world. Guided by our professional teaching artists, campers will create a fantastical final zoom recorded production to share with family and friends.

"Tales from Mother Earth"

July 20 - August 7.

Revered as a deity or goddess, Mother Earth has many names and faces. Call her Gaia, Pachamama, Houto, or Spider Grandmother, she appears in the creation stories and mythology of many different cultural traditions. Through ancient stories our modern day campers will learn how different peoples around the world live in harmony with nature, and honor Mother Earth's lessons. Our final zoom production will be a celebration of all that our beautiful blue planet provides for us.

Musical Theater Camp Final Session (see above)

August 10 - 21.

From Broadway smash hits like Hamilton or Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King or Frozen, musical theater has never been more popular. Working with experienced professionals, campers will learn choreography, vocal selections and scenes from Broadway musicals, plus Creative Cauldron's own original musicals. Campers will also have instruction in scenic, costume and lighting design form our award-winning resident designer.

MINI CAMPS: (Updated every week!) $100/5 sessions

Broadway in a Box with Margie Jervis (ages 9-13/6-8)

In this class that blends real skill with imaginative drawing and paper craft, create your own tiny theater, scenery and costumed cast of characters. By the end of the week, you can produce your own tiny show, for your kitchen table, YouTube channel--whatever!

Zoom TV with Matt Conner (ages 9-13/6-8)

Report on the weather, interview your siblings, your stuffed animals, or yourself! It's the art of television with a blend of acting, outdoor missions, improv, and more. Join Matt Conner for acting games perfected for the Zoom medium.

Cartooning and Comics with Kerry Hull (ages 9-13/6-8)

Whether you're a Marvel fan, an art lover, both, or just starting out, this is the class for you! You'll learn the essentials of comic drawing and character development, and create your own comic adventure.

Learning Theater Studio Little Tykes (ages 4-5)

Put your budding actor (age 4-5) behind the zoom camera for some fun, and interactive acting games, re-enactment of favorite fairy tales, and original stories. This 45 minute session is sure to engage even the littlest of thespians.

Puppets Playhouse (ages 4-5)

Get out those playful puppets (or make your own sock puppets) and we'll gather together for our very own original zoom puppet show.

Acting & Improv (ages 9-13)

Give Saturday Night Live-at-Home a run for their money with this class, exploring the fundamentals of acting, character building, and improvisation. We'll build on those skills and students can write their own sketches, develop a character, or prepare for auditions!

Fairy World (Ages 6-8)

Storytelling with your own fairy puppets (provided by us, customized by you!) as you create your own mythical tales about these enchanting tricksters. Take Tinkerbell on a new adventure, or build a unique world of your own in this simple, imaginative art class.

ADULT CLASSES $100/4 Weeks

Radio Drama

Mondays, 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

July 29 - July 20

Teaching Artist Laura Connors Hull

Radio drama is a dramatized, purely acoustic performance that depends on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener imagine the characters and story. Together we'll choose and rehearse one of the many classic radio drama scripts, and record it. Be prepared to play multiple roles!

Seeds of Design, Part 2

Thursdays, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

July 2 - July 23

Teaching Artist Margie Jervis

Through guided experimentation and basic drawing, led by Margie Jervis, Cauldron's set and costume designer, discover the building blocks of nature's pattern design. This hands on, no-art-experience-required class, is a fun and relaxing way to immerse yourself in beautiful nature-inspired design.

Playwriting with Matt Conner ($200/8 weeks)

Wednesdays, 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

July 1- August 19

Teaching Artist Matt Conner

Shape your creative idea into a winning and engaging 10-minute play. The workshop will explore playwriting structure, character development, and how to create an emotional impact, guided by Matt Conner's experience developing a vast catalogue of original, award-winning original musicals.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You