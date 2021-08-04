Creative Cauldron Presents Katy Benko and RAYMI LIVE This Weekend

Creative Cauldron continues the 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series in an all outdoor format with adherence to social distancing protocols on a pop up stage in Cherry Hill Park. Performances are scheduled for every Friday and Saturday through August and feature a talented array of performers and bands.

Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission, and all concerts begin at 7:30 PM in Cherry Hill Park at the Falls Church Community Center. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnics, and parking is free.

On Friday July 30, at 7:30 pm Katy Benko made her Creative Cauldron debut as 'Patsy Cline' in the highly successful run of "Always, Patsy Cline" this past June. A two-time World Champion Vocalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts and a two-time Wammie Award winner, Katy's roots are deep in country and rock, having opened for and performed with artists such as Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson. She has also established herself on the local Musical Theatre scene (a long time passion) and she looks forward to taking audience members on a beautiful and dynamic musical journey that spans many genres and decades.

Saturday July 31, at 7:30 pm RAYMI: This DC based band led by Juan Cayrampoma brings the haunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while also exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums can have together with the Andes tradition. RAYMI's passion for its roots is reflected in its music and with performances at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Textile Museum, Museum of the American Indian, The Washington National Opera and many others by far, its love for tradition and knowledge can be heard in its sound

Other performers on the schedule include: Nora Palka and Nathan Ellman-Bell (8/13), Dave Chappell and Steve Abshire (8/14), Erin Granfield (8/20), Wes Diener (8/27), and Veronneau (8/28).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.