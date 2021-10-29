Creative Cauldron Presents AESOP'S FABLES: A LEARNING THEATER PRODUCTION

"Why do we procrastinate? What should we do when we find ourselves outfoxed? And what if the Boy Who Cried Wolf had access to a smart phone?"

All these questions and more are explored in this fresh adaptation of Aesop's Fables, dually inspired by the classic morals of these stories and the troupe of student actors who will bring them to life. The 2021-22 Season "Reignite, Reimagine!" continues with the return of Creative Cauldron's beloved Learning Theater production and Aesop's Fables, written and directed by Laura Connors Hull, with original music by Matt Conner. Aesop's lessons have endured through the centuries because of their charm, unforgettable animals, and those human triumphs and pitfalls that resonate with children as they make their way through the world.

Currently, all seating is socially distanced, masks are required for all patrons at all times, and proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for all patrons over 12. Under 12 performers are also masked within their animal costumes. Aesop's Fables runs November 5 through November 21, 2021, with a special YouTube broadcast of the show for those who cannot attend will take place Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 pm. Press night is Saturday, November 6th.

Laura Connors Hull (Adapter/Director), is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Creative Cauldron. Laura began her four-decade theater career in Northeastern Ohio performing, directing and teaching drama to children and adults. She served as Artistic Director for the G.B. Repertory Theater for nine seasons. After moving to Washington, Laura worked in theater administration for 14 years and served as the Director of Communications at Arena Stage. In 2002 she returned to her passion for teaching theater arts, gathered a coalition of like-minded artists, and launched Creative Cauldron and has produced every production, including the acclaimed Bold New Works series, plus concerts and summer camps and classes, ever since. In addition, she has appeared on the Cauldron stage as Mrs. Murphy in Madeline's Christmas and the Wicked Witch of the West in 2017's The Wizard of Oz.

Matt Conner (Composer/Musical Director) has been performing, composing, teaching and directing in the DC area for twenty years. He was the recipient of the 2008-2009 AMERICAN MUSICAL VOICES PROJECT: THE NEXT GENERATION. His Produced Commissioned Works Include: Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA; Nevermore (2006), Partial Eclipse (2009), The Hollow (2011), Crossing (2013) and Silver Belles (2016). Matt was also commissioned for a Five Year Initiative at Creative Cauldron in Falls Church, VA. They include Turn of the Screw (2015), Monsters of the Villa Diodati (2016), Kaleidoscope (2017), W.I.T.C.H. (2018) and On Air (2019). Matt was awarded the Helen Hayes Award for Best Direction for Disney's Beauty and the Beast produced at Creative Cauldron (2020).

Will Stevenson (Adult Ensemble/Director) has previously appeared in Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater productions as Baloo the Bear in The Jungle Book, Captain Crewe/Carrisford in Little Princess Sarah Crewe, The Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland, and Fagin in Oliver Twist. His CC movie credits include Cinderella's Godfather in Cinderella's Dream, Willhelm Grimm in The Brothers Grimm and The King and The Queen in a soon to be released movie adaptation of The Princess and the Pea. His professional credits with Creative Cauldron include Maurice in Beauty and the Beast and Wilbur the Pig in Charlotte's Web, and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol Memory. He performed solo cabarets: "Simply Musical," "Keeping it PG (almost) during Creative Cauldron's annual summer cabaret series.

E. Augustus (Gus) Knapp (Adult Ensemble) has appeared at Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater productions as Mr. Brownlow, Mr. Bumble and Bill Sikes in Oliver Twist, Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Wendy, the King in Alice in Wonderland, the Sultan and Vizier in Arabian Nights, Buldeo in The Jungle Book, Gepetto in Pinnochio, Old Toad in The Wind in the Willows, Sir Hans in The Emperor's New Clothes, and Ole Lukoje in The Snow Queen. CC movie credits include the King in Cinderella's Dream, Jacob Grimm in The Brothers Grimm, and the Wizard in The Princess and the Pea. He has joined Creative Cauldron's professional productions as The Wizard/Professor Marvel in The Wizard of Oz, and the Ensemble cast of Christmas Cabin of Carnaween. Gus is a charter member of the Victorian Society at Falls Church and has been performing as a living history re-enactor for the past 34 years.

The Learning Theater Youth Ensemble includes Diane Allison, Audrey Burke, Alec Goldenberg, Benjamin Graham, Emma Howell, Lorien Jackson, Margaret Kruckenberg, Amalya Monroe, Carmen Ortiz, Millie Owens, Ela Rees, Elaina Rosenberger, Madeleine Ruffini, Sophie Silva, Emerson Thiebert, Madeline Varho, Ella Yazdani. They play characters from classic Aesop Fables including: The Tortoise and the Hare, The Ants and the Grasshopper, The Lion and the Mouse, The Boy Who Cried Wolf and The City Mouse and the Country Mouse.

The Creative Team for Aesop's Fables includes: Scenic and Costume Designer Margie Jervis, and Nicholas Goodman as LIghtind Designer and Stage Manager.

Tickets for Aesop's Fables and the 2021-2022 Season can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org or by calling the box office at 703-436-9948.