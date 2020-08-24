Creative Cauldron Continues the 2020 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series With Nora Palka and Yasmin Williams

Palka will perform on Friday, August 28th, and Williams on August 29th.

Creative Cauldron is continuing the 2020 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series, with the addition of a Virtual Series, in an all outdoor format, that mandates the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols, which can be found in full at Creative Cauldron's website. This weekend features Wyn and Leigh Delano, followed by Alison Crockett. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm from Friday, July 24 to Saturday September 26, 2020.

On Friday, August 28th, it's Nora Palka. This singer/songwriter, actress, ukulele songstress and funny gal based in Brooklyn, NY was last seen on the Cauldron stage in her holiday cabaret and in 2019's On Air (for which she received an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical-Helen nomination). 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

Saturday, August 29th Yasmin Williams takes the stage in a showcase of her impossibly original fingerstyle guitar. "In general, the music is peaceful, calming, relaxing, thoughtful, and uplifting. Williams playing is confident and beautiful." Chalked Up Reviews. 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

Other performers on the schedule include: Wesley Diener (September 4), Sean Heely (September 5), Jade Jones (September 11), Tia Rountree (September 12), Abby Middleton (September 18), Griefcat (September 19, and Night at Newcastle (September 25).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

