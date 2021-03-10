Congress Passes the American Rescue Plan Act

Today, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act which provides critical relief to union professionals and all Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic support continues to be an essential lifeline. The American Rescue Plan Act:

Extends unemployment benefits and other COVID-19 economic support programs

Delivers direct, one-time payments

Provides $350 billion in needed state and local aid so critical services can continue to be carried out and schools have the resources they need to reopen safely and equitably

Ensures continued access to quality, affordable health care through 100 percent COBRA subsidies

Protects hard-earned retirement security

Authorizes emergency, supplemental federal arts funding, including $135 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities and $175 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Extends access to the Paycheck Protection Program to 501(c)(5) labor unions and digital-native news organizations

"Simply put, the American Rescue Plan was a must pass piece of legislation for professionals impacted by the pandemic. We applaud Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer for their leadership on this legislation, and thank every member of Congress who voted to help bring relief to professionals impacted by the pandemic," said DPE President Jennifer Dorning. "This bill will provide much needed economic support to professionals and help them continue to weather the pandemic."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for professionals in the arts, entertainment, and media industries. Live events and filming were some of the first work to shut down when the pandemic hit the country a year ago, which has put many creative professionals out of work for the duration of the pandemic. The news industry's revenues have been decimated by the pandemic, causing news professionals to be furloughed and laid-off in a time when news is essential. The American Rescue Plan's economic support is especially vital to these creative professionals.

"We are grateful that lawmakers understood the urgency of additional pandemic relief legislation. We look forward to President Biden signing it into law in the coming days, and commend his commitment to ensuring that working people are not left behind in the wake of the pandemic's economic damage," said Dorning.