Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced for the World Premiere of BEASTGIRL

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for Beastgirl, a Kennedy Center-commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the book Beastgirl and Other Origin Myths by New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo. This exciting new musical, running April 7, 2022-April 22, 2022 in the Kennedy Center's Studio K at the REACH, features a script by C. Quintana with music by Janelle Lawrence, direction by Rebecca Aparicio, and choreography by Tiffany Quinn.

Based on Acevedo's collection of folkloric poems, Beastgirl examines the historical, mythological, gendered, and geographic experiences of three first-generation American sisters. From the border in the Dominican Republic to an apartment rooftop in New York City, Beastgirl considers what it means to walk the world as "beastly" beings and how the myths that make us can be both blessing and birthright.

"This musical does not shy away from what's difficult; the sisters hit challenging topics head on to create space for joy and healing. This is a piece about Afro-Latinas, about Dominican-Americans, whose important place in this country's fabric must be celebrated. It is particularly meaningful to lift up the multitudes of our Latine ancestry and the sisters' voices at the Kennedy Center," said playwright C. Quintana.

Beastgirl stars Jenni Gil as Cami, Edima Essien as Eji, Brittani McNeill as Egun, and Mikaela Secada as Heketi. The production includes music direction by Amy K. Bormet, scenic design by Misha Kachman, costume design by Kenann Quander, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Delaney Bray, and props design by Chelsea Dean.

Visitors to the Kennedy Center can also remain at Studio K following the performance on Saturday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m., to ask questions and hear stories with the show's artists.

This production is most enjoyed by ages 12 and up.

TICKET INFORMATION

Beastgirl runs April 7, 2022 - April 22, 2022. A complete schedule can be found HERE. Tickets for the performance start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

ABOUT EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts sets a national standard for arts learning. Working through model programs and a nationwide network of partners, the nation's cultural center harnesses the power of the arts to address education challenges, accelerate best practices, and uplift citizen artists. Across all its programs, the Kennedy Center is committed to increasing accessible, inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in, learn about, and learn through the arts. New York Times best-selling author and 2020 MacArthur fellow Jacqueline Woodson serves as the Center's new Education Artist-in-Residence. Woodson's residency will include both on and off-stage programming across genres, forms, and spaces, to be seen both locally and nationally.

Highlights of the 2021-2022 season include the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, which impacts thousands of college-aged theater students across the country; three Kennedy Center world premiere commissions comprising of the stage adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's thrilling sequel to A Wrinkle in Time, A Wind in the Door, Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume, and Beastgirl; the adaptations of two of the Kennedy Center's new Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's award-winning books, Show Way and The Other Side; and former Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willem's collaboration with illustrator Amber Ren and the National Symphony Orchestra, Because, a moving tale of chance, discovery, persistence, and magic, chronicling a young girl's journey to center stage.

As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace President Kennedy's ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude. By cultivating the citizen artist in everyone, the Kennedy Center brings the arts and creativity to the center of our lives. For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org/education/.