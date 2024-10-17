Cirque du Soleil LUZIA Comes to the Washington, DC Area Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil will bring its visually stunning production, LUZIA, to Tysons from September 6, 2025, to October 19, 2025. This imaginative show offers a glimpse into an imaginary Mexico—a sumptuous world between dreams and reality. LUZIA will tour North America, starting in New York on March 5, 2025, then moving to Montreal on May 15, 2025, and after the Washington, DC tour, it will move to Atlanta on November 9, 2025.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

With mesmerizing and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world’s most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the center of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football (soccer) freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.

