Cast & Creative Team Set for THE WILTING POINT at The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming mainstage production THE WILTING POINT, by Graziella Jackson, making its World Premiere at Keegan April 13-30, 2023.

THE WILTING POINT was commissioned by Keegan and workshopped as part of Keegan's 2022 Boiler Room Series, a new works-focused initiative working to support and promote theater-makers who are driving theater in DC and beyond to new and unexpected places. This World Premiere production is the culmination of that new play development process.

THE WILTING POINT is the first entry in Jackson's four-part ELEMENTS play cycle, and, as Keegan's 2022-2023 Playwright in Residence, her other three plays - AIR, EARTH, and FIRE - are being workshopped as part of the 2023 Boiler Room Series. The workshops will culminate in free public readings being held at Keegan on April 10, 17, and 24, 2023.

"I wrote THE WILTING POINT as a time capsule," explains playwright Grazella Jackson. "I hope when it is opened 100 or 1,000 years from now, it allows future spectators to travel back in time and see what life was like on the brink - when we only had a few years left to save our Earth. Did we protect our precious planet? Or did we abandon it in hopes of a new existence post-Earth? Only they will know."

About the play:

Audiences travel with Mina Melo, the producer of the award-winning podcast Clime, back to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Southern Colorado, where she is reluctantly adapting Clime as a series for a new streaming entertainment company. The series producer wants Mina to pick up with an unsolved murder investigation, but Mina is determined to tell a story about how climate-related water shortages and drought are threatening the community's way of life...

"I am thankful for the caring cast of THE WILTING POINT," remarks director Danielle A. Drakes, "and their continued exploration of what it means to hold ourselves accountable to our planet and to each other."

The cast of THE WILTING POINT includes Beverlix Jean-Baptiste (Mina Melo), Sophia Colón Roosevelt (River Pike), Sally Ann Flores (Antuca Otero Veracruz), Gabriel Alejandro (Takudo Otero Pike), Silas Gordon Brigham (Maximillian Wasser), and Judy Lewis (Finley Grey).

In addition to director Danielle A. Drakes, the creative team includes Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Projections Designer), Thom Woodward (Sound Designer), Johnna Presby (Costume Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Resident Scenic Designer / Lead Carpenter), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties / Set Dressing Designer), and Paige Washington (Stage Manager).

THE WILTING POINT runs April 13-30, 2023 with both matinee and evening performances playing Thursdays-Sundays:

Thu, April 13 at 8:00 pm

Fri, April 14 at 8:00 pm

Sat, April 15 at 8:00 pm

Sun, April 16 at 3:00 pm

Thu, April 20 at 8:00 pm

Fri, April 21 at 8:00 pm

Sat, April 22 at 3:00 pm

Sat, April 22 at 8:00 pm

Sun, April 23 at 2:00 pm

Sun, April 23 at 7:00 pm

Thu, April 27 at 8:00 pm

Fri, April 28 at 8:00 pm

Sat, April 29 at 3:00 pm

Sat, April 29 at 8:00 pm

Sun, April 30 at 2:00 pm

Sun, April 30 at 7:00 pm

There are several special events scheduled around the run, including:

Fri, April 14: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink in the upstairs lounge at the theater

Sun, April 16: Free Audience Talkback with Challenging Racism after the matinee performance

Sun, April 23: Free "Meet the Artists" Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

Sun, April 30: Free Audience Talkback with Washington Post weather editor Jason Samenow after the matinee performance



Details and tickets, including discounted custom tickets packages, are available at www.keegantheatre.com.